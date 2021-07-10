Horse Racing Tips: Prix Maurice de Gheest at Deauville

Tony McFadden reveals the Timeform ratings for the Prix Maurice de Gheest, in which Starman spearheads a strong British challenge

Muhaarar, the champion sprinter of 2015, was the last horse to win the Prix Maurice de Gheest after landing the July Cup, but Starman can emulate him at Deauville on Sunday (14:50). Starman (137) heads Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings on the back of his cosy length-and-a-quarter success at Newmarket last month, a performance which confirmed his status as a high-class sprinter. He had given the impression that he was destined for the top of the sprinting ranks from very early in his career, hinting at what was to come when winning a listed race at York last season on his just third start and less than two months after making his debut.

A disappointing effort in the Champions Sprint Stakes last season could be easily forgiven on account of the testing ground, and that has been the only false step during a career that has otherwise followed a sharp upward curve. Starman impressed on his return in the Duke of York and he built on that when landing the July Cup, putting up the best performance by a sprinter this season by Timeform's reckoning. He stayed on strongly to prevail at Newmarket, readily asserting inside the final 100 yards, so this slight step up in trip to six and a half furlongs should not pose him a problem.

Rohaan (133) clearly wasn't at his best when only tenth in the July Cup but he had run to a high level when landing the Wokingham Stakes off a lofty BHA mark of 112. The form of his previous defeat of Dragon Symbol also looks strong, so there's no doubt he deserves another crack at this level. Starman, trained by Ed Walker, and Rohaan, trained by David Evans, form part of an eight-strong challenge from Britain and Ireland. Another of note from Britain is recent Goodwood winner Kinross (132). He ran right up to his best when landing the Lennox Stakes, narrowly prevailing in a race that was not run at a strong gallop. His speed proved the decisive factor, so he is of interest dropping to a trip below seven furlongs for the first time. Laws of Indices (127) and Thunder Moon (127) – representing Ken Condon and Joseph O'Brien respectively – fought out the finish to the Prix Jean Prat over seven furlongs at this course last month, but that form is shy of what will be required here. A stronger contender from Ireland is Lope Y Fernandez (130) as, while he may be inconsistent, he is capable of very smart form on his day. He showed that when third, beaten less than a length, in this event last year.

There are only three representatives from the home team, with the headline act the remarkable Marianafoot (131). The six-year-old has been in the form of his life this season and arrives here in search of an incredible eight-timer, but he has not won at higher than Group 3 level and others have achieved more on the figures. He is likely to find this a bridge too far. The biggest threat to Starman is provided by US filly Campanelle (134). She established herself as the leading juvenile filly last season courtesy of wins in the Queen Mary at Royal Ascot and the Prix Morny at this venue. Unlike the horses Wesley Ward first brought over to Royal Ascot, Campanelle has a European pedigree which suggested she wasn't going to be purely about early speed. Campanelle proved she had trained on well when winning the Commonwealth Cup at Royal Ascot – albeit getting the verdict in the stewards' room – and only Starman can boast a stronger piece of form. She ought to give another good account but Starman could prove difficult to beat if replicating the form he showed in the July Cup. He could be the star this division has been crying out for and the 5/2 on offer looks more than fair.