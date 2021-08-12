Horse racing tip: Sovereign Stakes

Timeform preview the Sovereign Stakes at Salisbury on Thursday, highlighting the top-rated, an improver and a Timeform Flag

Top-Rated Sir Busker (Timeform weight-adjusted rating: 129) Sir Busker was a big improver last season and put up a few smart efforts in handicap company, notably winning the Silver Hunt Cup at Royal Ascot and finishing placed in ultra-competitive affairs at the July Festival and Ebor Festival. Sir Busker, who is usually ridden with patience, is well suited by how those big-field handicaps tend to develop, but he also acquitted himself with credit in Group company, finishing runner-up in the Celebration Mile and putting up an even better effort on Timeform's figures when fourth in the QEII Stakes. Sir Busker has largely been in good heart this season and matched the pick of his form when third, beaten only two and a half lengths, in the Queen Anne Stakes at Royal Ascot in June. That is just about the best form on offer, and it's not of great concern that he was disappointing in the Summer Mile last time as the steady gallop would have inconvenienced him. He is a smart, consistent performer who should be on the premises.

The Improver King Vega (118+) King Vega is detached at the bottom of the Timeform ratings but he's had nowhere near as many opportunities as his rivals and is likely better than he has shown so far. King Vega created an excellent impression when runner-up to Yibir - a subsequent Group 3 winner - on debut and he again emerged with plenty of credit when fast-tracked to pattern company in the Solario Stakes. He shaped with plenty of promise in second in the Solario, encouraging connections to have a crack at the Group 1 Futurity Trophy for his final start of the campaign. However, King Vega proved to be a disappointment at Doncaster and then suffered defeat at long odds-on when only runner-up at Newcastle on his return in March. The winner of that, Tasman Bay, has since shown smart form, though, so it may not have been the outright flop that it seemed and King Vega could yet do better after a break and a gelding operation.

Alan King stable tour: Ebor Festival