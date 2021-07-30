Timeform preview of the Prix du Moulin at Longchamp

John Ingles previews Sunday's Prix du Moulin at Longchamp featuring the Group 1 debut of unbeaten miler Baaeed.

The Timeform ratings for what is looking a strong crop of three-year-olds are headed by the trio of Adayar (133), St Mark’s Basilica (132p) and Poetic Flare (127), winners of a total of seven Group 1 contests between them so far this year. But snapping at their heels is Baaeed whose biggest success to date has come at Group 3 level. A rating of 125p, however, suggests he’s well above your average Group 3 winner and on Sunday he’ll get the chance to prove it at the top level for the first time in the Prix du Moulin at Longchamp (14:48 BST). Baaeed is at a very different stage in his career compared to the three other colts mentioned above. When Adayar won the Derby, for example, Baaeed still hadn’t even set foot on a racecourse, something he did for the first time 48 hours later at Leicester. His progress over the last three months has therefore been remarkable, and his subsequent wins, two at Newmarket and then the Thoroughbred Stakes at Goodwood, have all been important steps in his education as William Haggas has gradually set him stiffer challenges, Baaeed passing each of them with flying colours. Those four wins have been gained by an aggregate of just over 19 lengths, and his latest thrashing of smart rivals El Drama, Tasman Bay and Perotto at Goodwood suggests that Baaeed is the one to beat in a race his trainer won in 2009 with Aqlaam for Baaeed’s late owner Sheikh Hamdan.

There could be a British trained one-two as Richard Hannon’s Snow Lantern looks Baeed’s chief rival. Her Falmouth Stakes win came in what was surely the best-contested fillies’ race of the season so far; the second, third, and fourth, Mother Earth, Alcohol Free and Lady Bowthorpe, all won Group 1 races themselves next time out, while last weekend’s Celebration Mile winner Lavender’s Blue was further down the field. Snow Lantern didn’t have the run of the race to the same extent in the Sussex Stakes when she was only third behind an improved Alcohol Free but we know she’s better than that. Even without being at her very best in the Sussex Stakes, Snow Lantern still finished ahead of Aidan O’Brien’s pair Order of Australia and Lope Y Fernandez who again form a two-pronged attack from Ballydoyle here. Order of Australia was a shock winner of last year’s Breeders’ Cup Mile and while he was dropped in both grade and trip to win the Group 2 Minstrel Stakes at the Curragh in July, his best effort in Europe came when third behind Palace Pier and Poetic Flare in the Prix Jacques le Marois at Deauville three weeks ago. Ryan Moore has kept his partnership with Order of Australia while stablemate Lope Y Fernandez has the services of Iortiz Mendizabal who has been Aidan O’Brien’s go-to French jockey this season. Third behind Order of Australia at last year’s Breeders’ Cup, Lope Y Fernandez’s standout run this year came when runner-up to Palace Pier in the Queen Anne Stakes and he’ll be suited by the return to a mile after getting outpaced against sprinters in the Prix Maurice de Gheest last time.

Andre Fabre won his seventh Prix du Moulin with Persian King last year and relies on another former French Guineas winner, Victor Ludorum, this time. He made short work of Group 3 rivals at Chantilly two starts ago but hasn’t convinced at the top level since his classic victory last spring, finishing only fifth of six in this race last year and again beating only one home in the Jacques le Marois last time. The fact that he’s being turned out again quickly suggests there wasn’t anything physically wrong with him at Deauville, though his finishing effort was disappointing there and he has a bit to prove now. Adding to an international field is the German filly Novemba and her Kazakhstan-born jockey Bauyrzhan Murzabayev. Novemba was a decisive winner of her country’s 1000 Guineas before running creditably when fourth, two places behind Snow Lantern, in the Coronation Stakes at Royal Ascot when trying to pull off the same front-running tactics. Her presence should at least ensure that there’s some pace in the race, and while she’s better than she could show last time in the Prix Rothschild at Deauville, her task looks a stiff one.