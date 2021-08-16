Timeform reflect on the five best performances at the 2021 Breeders' Cup - and one European winner makes the list.

Knicks Go (Timeform rating 130) – Breeders’ Cup Classic Eight runners went to post for the Classic, a well-up-to-scratch renewal in which all but one of them had previously been successful at the top level. In the event, Knicks Go dismissed his rivals to win by two and three quarter lengths in good style, seeing out the longer trip really well to bring up the fourth Grade 1 success of his career. He had produced his best performance up to this point when easily winning the Whitney Stakes at Saratoga in August, beating Maxfield by four and a half lengths, but this effort topped that as he showed top-class form to win in a time just shy of the course record. Medina Spirit (126) led home the strong three-year-old challenge in second, just ahead of the winner’s stablemate Essential Quality (125). Medina Spirit arguably deserved extra credit given that he raced deeper on the track than the other principals, to the extent that there can be little doubt he is the best of his age group at this distance.

2021 Longines Breeders' Cup Classic - KNICKS GO

LIFE IS GOOD (129) – Breeders’ Cup Dirt Mile Medina Spirit would have been in pole position for the very top three-year-old honours but for the outcome of the Dirt Mile earlier on the card, a race dominated from start to finish by the exciting Life Is Good, a former stablemate of Medina Spirit. Life Is Good had looked right out of the top drawer earlier this year before injury knocked him off the Triple Crown trail, but he's quickly made up for lost time since joining Todd Pletcher, producing a high-class display here to land the spoils by nearly six lengths. Life Is Good is yet to race beyond an extended mile, but a strict interpretation of this form suggests he would have been bang there in the Classic. In any case, we might not have to wait too much longer for a clash between Knicks Go and Life Is Good, with both horses likely to be aimed at the Pegasus Gold Cup early next year.

2021 Big Ass Fans Breeders' Cup Dirt Mile - LIFE IS GOOD

GOLDEN PAL (126) – Breeders’ Cup Turf Sprint A fairly strong European challenge went to post for the Turf Sprint, including last year’s winner Glass Slippers, but they all lacked the raw pace of Golden Pal, who came unstuck in the Nunthorpe but showed he's more than a match for the very best in Europe with a dominant display. Golden Pal was winning at the Breeders’ Cup for the second year in a row – he also won the Juvenile Turf Sprint at Keeneland in 2020 – but this was his first success at the top level, making all to land the spoils by nearly two lengths with plenty in hand. Golden Pal is clearly blessed with bags of pace and this form arguably puts him a little way ahead of the European sprinters, who have shared the Group 1s between them this year. He is likely to bid to atone for his Nunthorpe defeat in the King's Stand Stakes in 2022, though whether Ascot's track suits him as well as this test is a moot point.

2021 Breeders' Cup Turf Sprint - GOLDEN PAL

YIBIR (126) – Breeders’ Cup Turf Space Blues may have been retired after his Mile victory, but Charlie Appleby will still have plenty of ammunition to go to war with in 2022, including Yibir, who will be an interesting proposition in the top middle-distance races back in Britain after producing a career-best effort to win the Turf. Yibir has really taken off in the second half of 2021, coinciding with the refitting of a hood and a switch back to hold-up rides, putting himself among the upper echelon of European-trained three-year-olds with this high-class performance. The last thrust he produced was even more remarkable given how freely he raced for a long way, finding plenty close home to win by half a length. Gelded during the summer, Yibir is likely to be around for a few years yet and the biggest problem his yard will face next season is trying to shuffle a pack which also includes the European classic winners Adayar and Hurricane Lane.

2021 Longines Breeders' Cup Turf- YIBIR (GB)

ALOHA WEST (124) – Breeders’ Cup Sprint Odds-on favourite Jackie’s Warrior was one of the big disappointments of the weekend when finishing only sixth in the Sprint, but the first three all brought upwardly mobile profiles into the race, suggesting the form is still worth viewing in a positive light. The winner Aloha West had shown gradual improvement this season, filling the runner-up spot in a Grade 2 at Keeneland on his previous start, and this was a very smart performance to open his account at the top level on his first attempt. In a race run at a sound gallop, Aloha West came from a little way back to get on top in the final strides, ultimately winning by a nose from the high-class Dr. Schivel, who was seeking his sixth victory in a row. Following Sea was beaten a length and a half into third and possibly would have finished a bit closer but for being hampered coming off the home turn.