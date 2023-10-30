Timeform on how low sun causing fences to be omitted hurts punters

Read Timeform's report of an unsatisfactory edition of the Old Roan Chase which was affected by the low sun causing all the fences in the straight to be omitted.

A wholly unsatisfactory renewal of Britain's first big chase of the autumn due to all 3 fences in the home straight being omitted on account of low sun and, as in 2019 when this last happened, the form has a very muddling feel to it, with plenty of fancied runners flopping badly, whilst all of the late closers on the extended run-in were those with a fitness edge having been seen out already in 2023/24; indeed, although safety issues caused by low sun are clearly important, surely it's high time the BHA and racecourses themselves looked into what policies can be introduced to improve the current situation - for example, postponing until later on card - as instances such as this one massively short-changes punters, who've arrived at their bets thinking the full quota of fences will be jumped and then have limited/no time to react to an eleventh-hour safety decision that fundamentally alters the test a race will provide.

JETOILE (IRE) sprang a surprise after 6 months off and, although there'll naturally be doubts about the validity of this form given the race's unsatisfactory nature due to omitted fences, it's worth remembering that Jetoile had been much improved when winning his final 2 starts last season and is clearly a smart performer regardless; mid-division, took closer order leaving back straight, stayed on well to lead inside final 1f, showed a good attitude. MINELLA DRAMA (IRE) is building up a good record at this track (albeit yet to win here) and ran well after 7 months off; led or disputed from second, took over home turn, kicked on early in straight, kept going for pressure until collared inside final 1f. AL DANCER (FR) ran creditably on form but this wasn't anything like so convincing a display as at Chepstow - indeed, there must be a chance he'd have finished well outside of the frame had the full quota of fences been jumped; close up early, outpaced and lost place completely back straight (switched out wide there to try and spark a revival), still looked well held home turn but rallied strongly late on and took third inside final 1f.

TOMMY'S OSCAR (IRE) shaped as if still in fine form, hindered by the omission of so many fences and also the longer trip; waited with, jumped accurately, travelled smoothly, good progress from halfway, every chance from early in straight, no extra final 1f. HANG IN THERE (IRE) wasn't disgraced off a career-high mark, though he did little to alter the view that he'll be tricky to place in the short term; waited with, ridden home turn, stayed on latter stages without carrying any sort of win threat. COURTLAND (IRE) found this far too competitive off his revised mark after 10 weeks off; waited with, struggling badly end of back straight, merely passed beaten horses through superior fitness late on. DO YOUR JOB (IRE) didn't look short of fitness after 11 months off (left Michael Scudamore in interim), which makes his tame finishing effort following a fourth breathing operation in less than 3 years all the more concerning; helped force pace until home turn, folded from 2f out. DATSALRIGHTGINO (GER) wasn't seen to best effect after 6 months off and is better judged on last season's form; mid-division, pushed along briefly early, lost place completely when shuffled back early final circuit, still plenty to do home turn and never landed a blow, though not persevered with once held.

MY DROGO shouldn't be written off just yet considering how exciting a prospect he'd looked prior to his injury lay-off but this was still an underwhelming comeback from 23 months off, even allowing for the unsatisfactory nature of this race; dropped out, blundered eighth, still plenty to do home turn, never landed a blow (albeit not persevered with once held). ERNE RIVER (IRE) shaped as if needing the run reverted to fences after 6 months off; mid-division, in contention briefly home turn, brushed aside from early in straight. HITMAN (FR) was one of those likely to be inconvenienced most by the extended run-in but, even so, he was beaten too far out for comfort on this return from 7 months off (good second on his reappearance in last year's renewal); in touch, typically jumped soundly, folded tamely home turn, possibly amiss (has had several breathing operations).