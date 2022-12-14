Timeform profile four jumping stars who have been underappreciated over the years - including a Gordon Elliott-trained star chaser.

Don Cossack (Timeform master rating 183) Regarded by Gordon Elliott as the best he had trained, Don Cossack looked an exceptional prospect in bumpers, but he spent a couple of seasons in the wilderness, failing to meet expectations over hurdles or in his novice chase campaign, occasionally looking a bit weak in the finish. There can be no faulting his record over his final two campaigns, however, as he won 10 of his 11 completed starts, including the Cheltenham Gold Cup on what would prove to be his final outing, slamming Djakadam by four and a half lengths with a large degree of authority. Only Kauto Star and Imperial Commander have produced a better Gold Cup-winning performances this century. Perhaps Don Cossack would be held in greater esteem had he not fallen at the second-last in the 2015 King George – a race Timeform believe he would have won.

Captain Christy (182) Despite winning the Cheltenham Gold Cup as a novice in 1974 (a feat matched since only by Coneygree), Irish-trained Captain Christy was labelled as a fortunate winner by some due to odds-on favourite Pendil getting brought down three out and, when he went back to defend his crown a year later, he was pulled up in heavy ground. But Captain Christy had been good enough over hurdles to finish third in a Champion Hurdle, and had two wins in the King George at Kempton to his name, beating Pendil on the first occasion and then smashing the course record by four seconds when slamming the top British chaser Bula by 30 lengths a year later. Still short of his ninth birthday, that, though, proved to be his final start as he subsequently suffered a career-ending tendon problem.

Captain Christy 1974 Cheltenham Gold Cup

Carvill’s Hill (182) Carvill’s Hill deserves to be remembered as an outstanding chaser, though an infamous even-money flop in the 1992 Cheltenham Gold Cup has rather tainted memories of how good he really was. There were good reasons for his poor showing as he was found afterwards to have pulled muscles and to have injured a tendon, and in fact never raced again, though some believed that the tactics employed on outsider Golden Freeze, who took on Carvill’s Hill for the lead, contributed to his defeat. Formerly trained in Ireland, Carvill’s Hill won his first three starts for Martin Pipe in the 1991/92 season, the Rehearsal Chase and Welsh National at Chepstow, and the Hennessy Cognac Gold Cup at Leopardstown. He was particularly impressive making all under top weight in the Welsh National when galloping his rivals into the ground to win by 20 lengths from subsequent Aintree winner Party Politics.

1991 Coral Welsh National Handicap Chase

Beef Or Salmon (174) Given Cheltenham’s significance in the jumps calendar it’s not a surprise that a horse who so famously failed to fire at the Festival is not remembered as fondly as his other achievements warrant. Beef Or Salmon was beaten in five Cheltenham Gold Cups, but he registered Grade 1 victories over three winners of the blue riband in Best Mate, Kicking King and War of Attrition, and scored at the highest level on ten occasions. Beef or Salmon was a sticky jumper, so Cheltenham’s daunting fences did not suit, and he was at his most effective with cut in the ground, so produced the pick of his efforts in the winter rather than the high-profile summer festivals. He was especially good in the 2004 Lexus Chase, handing three-time Cheltenham Gold Cup winner Best Mate a seven-length beating. Beef or Salmon was a star – just not at the meeting it mattered most.