2000 Guineas tips: Timeform view on the Newmarket Classic on May 1

John Ingles provides the Timeform view on the 2021 QIPCO 2000 Guineas, in which Thunder Moon has the credentials to go close.

The Top-Rated Wembley (Timeform weight-adjusted rating: 133)

Wembley (left)

In the absence of Timeform’s top-rated two-year-old of last year, St Mark’s Basilica, it is stablemate Wembley, who was runner-up to him in the Dewhurst Stakes here in October, who heads the 2000 Guineas ratings. It took Wembley four starts to get off the mark in maidens last season, finally doing so when landing the odds at Roscommon in August. He’d been placed in his first three races, including when runner-up to the subsequent Vertem Futurity Trophy winner Mac Swiney at the Curragh on his second start. But having got his head in front, Wembley showed much-improved form when second again on his last two outings of the year. He outran his odds of 22/1 and enjoyed a clearer run than some when beaten a length and a half by Thunder Moon in the National Stakes at the Curragh, ridden with more restraint than previously and finishing just in front of St Mark’s Basilica on that occasion. Whilst the tables were turned in the Dewhurst, Wembley was doing his best work at the finish in going down by three quarters of a length, and he’s sure to be suited by the extra furlong here. The Improver Mutasaabeq (129p)

Mutasaabeq streaks clear at Newmarket

Mutasaabeq is the least experienced member of the 2000 Guineas line-up and arguably open to the most improvement as a result, particularly as he has won both his starts and showed much improved form last time. Charlie Hills’s debutants generally needed their first starts in the latter part of last season, so it was very encouraging that Mutasaabeq was able to make a winning debut in a novice event over seven furlongs at Newmarket last October, and in very testing conditions as well. The going was much firmer for his reappearance in a minor event over the same trip at the Craven meeting, and he ran out an impressive winner after making the running up the stand rail, storming clear up the hill to beat the Godolphin colt Noble Dynasty by six lengths. Mutasaabeq has had to be supplemented for this as he was considered too immature to be put in the race initially, and there were signs of that on his latest start, but he’s certainly bred to be up to the job as a son of the 1000 Guineas winner Ghanaati. The Timeform Flag Thunder Moon (Horse In Focus, Horses For Courses)

Thunder Moon quickens clear at the Curragh

Thunder Moon was beaten two and a half lengths into third behind St Mark’s Basilica and Wembley in the Dewhurst Stakes but shaped as though he’d be capable of giving either of them more of a race another time. Not for the first time, he impressed with how he travelled through the race but had to do plenty of running out wide and couldn’t sustain his effort after challenging over a furlong out. He’d won both his first two starts at the Curragh, looking well above average when winning a maiden on his debut by nearly four lengths, and then became the first once-raced maiden winner to take the National Stakes for 11 years five weeks later. Thunder Moon deserved extra credit as he had to overcome trouble in running in the last couple of furlongs but once picking his way through showed an impressive turn of foot on the far rail to win readily in the end, having a length and a half to spare over the Ballydoyle pair Wembley and St Mark’s Basilica who were separated by just a short head. Fourth and fifth were the joint favourites Master of The Seas and Lucky Vega, the latter another who met trouble, and he meets both of those again here. The Verdict Even without the Dewhurst winner St Mark’s Basilica this looks a particularly open renewal of the 2000 Guineas. His absence leaves Wembley, Ryan Moore’s mount, as Ballydoyle’s number one contender and, while he might have the best form on offer, he only had a maiden win to show from six starts last season. THUNDER MOON was behind Wembley in the Dewhurst but had been very impressive when beating him in the National Stakes prior to that despite a troubled passage and is taken to provide Joseph O’Brien with a second successive British classic win after Galileo Chrome's St Leger triumph last autumn. Battleground, who ran well at the Breeders’ Cup on his final start last year, is another contender for Aidan O’Brien, with Frankie Dettori taking the ride, while the Godolphin pair Master of The Seas and One Ruler are others likely to have a say.

Timeform weight-adjusted ratings: 133 Wembley

132p Thunder Moon

131 Master of The Seas

130 Lucky Vega

129p Mutasaabeq