Cheltenham reaction: Monkfish below best in Brown Advisory

He may have been 12 pounds below his best at Cheltenham on Wednesday but Timeform feel Monkfish is a major Gold Cup candidate for 2022.
There relatively few instances in Cheltenham Festival history where the result has been significantly affected by a final-fence departure.
The 2013 RSA Chase was one such case, when leader Boston Bob crashed out at the last whilst looking the likeliest winner, and Paul Townend must have briefly sensed a déjà vu moment when Monkfish got the last all wrong in the latest renewal of that race (now sponsored by Brown Advisory).
Happily, Townend was able to maintain the partnership on this occasion and the giant chestnut remains a hugely exciting prospect even though, strictly speaking, his latest Cheltenham success didn’t require him to be at his best.
Timeform chase handicapper Phil Turner explained: “Monkfish’s win at Leopardstown last month actually came in a stronger race than the one at Cheltenham today – several potential rivals dodged him to run in the National Hunt Chase instead, whilst the two closest to him in the betting today blundered away their chances early on the final circuit.”
“As a result, he didn’t need to run to his best in order to win today, but he won with stacks in hand despite that last-fence scare and remains a hugely exciting prospect.
"His Timeform rating is unchanged on 167p (he ran to 155 today), a figure which already puts him firmly in the picture for next year’s Cheltenham Gold Cup.”