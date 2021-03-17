Cheltenham reaction: Monkfish below best in Brown Advisory

There relatively few instances in Cheltenham Festival history where the result has been significantly affected by a final-fence departure.

The 2013 RSA Chase was one such case, when leader Boston Bob crashed out at the last whilst looking the likeliest winner, and Paul Townend must have briefly sensed a déjà vu moment when Monkfish got the last all wrong in the latest renewal of that race (now sponsored by Brown Advisory).

Happily, Townend was able to maintain the partnership on this occasion and the giant chestnut remains a hugely exciting prospect even though, strictly speaking, his latest Cheltenham success didn’t require him to be at his best.