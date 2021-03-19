Timeform Midlands Grand National preview & verdict

The Top-Rated

Time To Get Up (Timeform weight-adjusted rating: 166p)

Time To Get Up will line up as the most lightly-raced horse in the field after just six races all told. The first three of those came over hurdles in Ireland for Joseph O’Brien and in the last of them he finished runner-up to Monkfish, no less. Switched to Jonjo O’Neill this season who has put him over fences, Time To Get Up’s lack of chasing experience was evident on his first two starts, though he caught the eye on his first outing for his new yard in a novices’ handicap at Aintree. But stepping up to three miles and a furlong at Wincanton on his latest outing, Time To Get Up produced a much-improved effort to land a competitive handicap, jumping much better and running out the comfortable five-length winner from Shanty Alley. A well-run race on heavy ground made for a good test, with half the field pulling up, so this extreme distance could well suit Time To Get Up who is open to further improvement. Connections have won the Midlands Grand National before with another novice, Synchronised, who became better known for winning the Cheltenham Gold Cup.

The Improver

Screaming Colours (163)

Although a ten-year-old, former hunter Screaming Colours hasn’t had too much racing under Rules and has been progressing steadily in long-distance handicaps this season, with all four of his races coming at Punchestown. He was much lower in the weights than for his only previous start in a handicap when making a successful reappearance in November and has run well in all three outings since, even though he has found one too good each time. He ran his best race yet last time in the Punchestown Grand National Trial when going down by half a length to The Big Dog, patiently ridden as always before making steady headway on the final circuit and just failing after challenging strongly at the last. This even longer trip is likely to hold no fears for Screaming Colours who has worn a tongue tie and cheekpieces for all his starts this season. Trained by William Durkan, he’ll bid to become the fifth Irish-trained winner of the Midlands Grand National this century.

The Timeform Flag

Achille (Trainer in form)

Venetia Williams sent out six winners in four days earlier this month while the likes of Cloudy Glen, Ibleo and Cepage have all made the frame in handicap chases at the Cheltenham Festival this week to keep the good run of form going. Achille has finished either first or second in eight of his last nine starts and has gone close to winning big staying chases on both starts this season. He returned better than ever from more than a year off when going down by half a length to the unexposed seven-year-old Notachance in the Classic Chase at Warwick and then just failed by the same margin against Lord du Mesnil in the Grand National Trial at Haydock when putting up an even better effort, coming from a long way back against the all-the-way winner. Achille has a Grand National entry and carries the colours of Mrs Vida Bingham whose Mon Mome won at Aintree for the same connections after contesting this race beforehand.

The Verdict

Jonjo O'Neill holds a strong hand in next month's Grand National and can collect in the Midlands version too with TIME TO GET UP, who had plenty left in the tank when scoring at Wincanton and remains very much at the right end of the handicap after just three chase starts. Irish challenger Screaming Colours is another progressive sort and feared most, with Highland Hunter for Paul Nicholls, another novice who has run only three times over fences, much respected too.