Horses To Follow: Improvers with the Timeform large P

The Timeform large P is used to identify horses who are capable of much better form. Here are four horses who have earned the sparingly used symbol in the last week.

Twinkle (Timeform rating: 72P) Fifth, 7f fillies' maiden, Leopardstown, Thursday 8 July Twinkle is a full sister to Derby winner Anthony van Dyck and she made an encouraging start to her career when finishing fifth in a strong maiden at Leopardstown. Aidan O'Brien has aimed some talented fillies at this maiden, most notably Love who won it two years ago, and it would be little surprise were Twinkle to progress markedly and make an impact in good-quality races. Twinkle showed her inexperience by becoming outpaced and losing her position on the turn for home, and it took time for the penny to drop. However, when she finally got the hang of things she made rapid strides in the straight and was doing her best work at the finish in the style of a filly who will improve markedly by experience. Aidan O'Brien

Ehraz (102P) Second, 7f maiden, Newmarket, Friday 9 July This seven-furlong maiden is often won by a smart type - subsequent Chester Vase winner Youth Spirit took last year's renewal - and it would be little surprise were Thursday's impressive winner Noble Truth to make an impact at Group level later in the season. It's also worth being positive about the runner-up Ehraz, who shaped with abundant promise on debut against some talented rivals with the benefit of experience. Ehraz could be seen travelling well towards the rear on the wing of the pack, and he made an impressive move to quickly get into contention under two furlongs out, despite being rather isolated from the action which unfolded towards the far side. He was unable to throw down a serious challenge to the winner, but he stuck to his task well, running to a high level for a debutant. In fact, Hermana Estrella, who won a Group 3, is the only juvenile who has run to a higher level on debut this season. Richard Hannon

Khanjar (73P) Fourth, 7f novice, Ascot, Saturday 10 July Khanjar has a good pedigree - he is out of a sister to the high-class Ertijaal - and he is in excellent hands with William Haggas, so it would be no surprise were he to build significantly on a promising debut at Ascot. Khanjar attracted support but he shaped as if in need of the experience, coming off the bridle around halfway, while any chance he had was ended by the interference he suffered over a furlong out. Khanjar stuck to his task well when out in the clear and he should be a different proposition with the outing under his belt. Over the past five seasons Haggas's juveniles have been operating at a 12% strike rate on debut but that climbs to 30% on their second start. William Haggas