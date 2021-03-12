Imperial Cup tips: Timeform preview of Sandown handicap

The Top-Rated

Langer Dan (Timeform weight-adjusted rating: 157)

Langer Dan was a useful juvenile last season who made a good start to his hurdling career for Dan Skelton with wins at Ludlow and Wetherby and ended the campaign with a creditable sixth in the Fred Winter at the Cheltenham Festival. His two starts on his return in the autumn at Chepstow and Plumpton were less encouraging, though the step up to two and a half miles may have been a factor in the latter race. Langer Dan is slipping to an interesting mark in handicaps now, and he seemed to take a step in the right direction at Market Rasen last time when returning from nearly four months off, having undergone a breathing operation in the meantime. Back at two miles, he was never competitive but closed up late to finish fourth to Ajero. He’s now on a mark 6 lb lower than at the start of the season which should make him competitive here.

The Improver

Natural History (151p)

Natural History was bought out of Andrew Balding’s stable for 105,000 guineas in the autumn after proving a useful mile-and-a-half performer on the Flat, winning three handicaps and finishing second in the St Simon Stakes at Newbury on his final start for his former stable. Having finished second on his first two starts over hurdles for Gary Moore, Natural History began life in handicaps on a very lenient opening mark judged on his Flat form. He was odds on for his debut at Plumpton when racing freely and making a few mistakes and took a strong hold again next time when proving no match for Paul Nicholls’ more experienced 20-length winner Lucky One at Wincanton. Making his handicap debut back at Plumpton earlier this month, Natural History made the most of the opportunity in good style, making the running and quickening clear to win by 15 lengths. Although he’ll have to defy a 16 lb higher mark in a much more competitive handicap, a more strongly-run race should help him settle better and he can improve again.

The Timeform Flag

Mick Maestro (Trainer in form)

Lincolnshire trainer Nick Kent has his string in fine form, with the stable’s winner at Doncaster last Saturday rewarding a consistent if frustrating run of eight consecutive placed efforts for the yard since the end of January. One of those near misses came from Mick Maestro who split two of his Imperial Cup rivals Miss Heritage and Langer Dan when finishing third behind Ajero at Market Rasen last time. Having started his career with Tom George before a brief spell with Alan King, Mick Maestro has been better than ever for his current stable on his return from a lengthy absence this season, winning at Doncaster and Catterick and giving a 15-length beating to Miss Heritage in the latter contest. This will be the strong-travelling Mick Maestro’s most competitive handicap yet, but he’ll again have 5 lb taken off his back by conditional Charlie Todd who has struck up a good partnership with him this season.

The Verdict

Langer Dan was an eyecatcher on his first run back after wind surgery at Market Rasen last time and might be worth siding with for in-form Dan Skelton. He’s well treated on the pick of last season's form having come down the weights since then. This is much more competitive than the Plumpton handicap Natural History hacked up in recently but he has the scope for a good deal better over hurdles given his Flat ability. Leoncavallo and One True King are also on the shortlist, representing the stables of David Pipe and Nigel Twiston-Davies respectively who have the best records in the race in recent years.