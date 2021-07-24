Horse racing analysis: Timeform's King George report

Read Timeform's report of Saturday's King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes, which was won by Derby hero Adayar.

A second successive King George low on numbers, after just three went to post last year, but not on quality, dual Group 1 winner Mishriff, last year’s 1000 Guineas and Oaks winner Love and this year’s Derby hero Adayar seeing to that, even the pair that ultimately finished well held having something to recommend them pre-race, Broome a Group 1 winner himself while Lone Eagle had finished an excellent second in the Irish Derby on his previous start. The race had the potential to be tactical, given the make-up of the field, but it was fairly-run thanks to Broome being deployed as a pacemaker, taking up the running after 2f having been slowly away, though that had the inadvertent effect of aiding stablemate Love’s main rivals, Adayar fired up early until Broome got to the front, settling better thereafter, while Mishriff was already being waited with, potential for that to backfire had the pace been modest. That fair gallop led to an enthralling battle between the first two in the straight, one that Adayar won conclusively, becoming the first Derby winner since Galileo in 2001 to also win this generational clash, the three-year-olds in general looking an increasingly talented bunch having already won the Eclipse thanks to St Mark’s Basilica, the first time the Classic generation have landed the Eclipse/King George double since Environment Friend and Generous triumphed in 1991.

Adayar became the first Derby winner since Galileo, and just the sixth three-year-old this century, to win this middle-distance championship, as at Epsom showing speed and stamina and a really willing attitude, no doubt that he is now a top-class colt. He raced close up early but was very free, settling better once Broome took up the running after 2f before breezing past that rival over 2f out, tackled by Mishriff over 1f out but responding admirably to his rider's urgings, well on top at the finish. He would likely stay 1¾m and ordinarily the obvious route would be for him to try and gain a second classic in the St Leger but his stable has an embarrassment of riches in that department, Hurricane Lane a more than able deputy with Adayar more likely to be aimed at the Arc, perhaps taking in something like the Prix Niel along the way, already proven on ground softer than good and now appealing as the one to beat at Longchamp. Mishriff was surprisingly fourth-in in the market, despite setting the standard, and bounced back to his best, evidently all the better for his run in the Eclipse, having no problem with the return to this trip but coming up short conceding plenty of weight to a top-class three-year-old, no shame in that. Raced off the pace, headway out wide entering straight, effort under 2f out and every chance soon after, kept on. He's reportedly now set to renew rivalry with St Mark's Basilica in the International at York next month, likely to get closer than in the Eclipse but probably needing a career best to reverse the form.