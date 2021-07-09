Horse racing tips: Timeform preview of the July Cup at Newmarket

Timeform highlight the top-rated horse, a big improver and a flag of interest in Saturday's July Cup at Newmarket.

The Timeform top-rated Oxted (weight-adjusted rating: 134) Oxted had been struggling for form since his victory in last year’s July Cup, but he bounced back with a ready success in the King’s Stand Stakes at Royal Ascot last time, proving better than ever, in fact, as he beat Arecibo by a length and three quarters. Admittedly, the way things developed on that occasion played into the hands of Oxted, who benefited from being ridden with restraint in a race run at a fierce gallop, but it was still the performance of a high-class sprinter, staying on to lead inside the final 100 yards and ultimately well on top at the finish. That effort will guarantee that he returns to Newmarket on Saturday as a leading player once again. For context, he is 1 lb clear of the three-year-old Rohaan on Timeform’s weight-adjusted ratings, while the fact he is already proven under these conditions is also a big plus as he attempts to become the first back-to-back winner of this race since Right Boy more than 60 years ago.

The big improver Creative Force (127p) Creative Force probably would have run in the Commonwealth Cup at Royal Ascot but for the rule which forbids geldings from taking part, so this will be his first opportunity to tackle a Group 1 after making significant progress in four starts this season. He won the first two of them in handicaps (from BHA marks of 89 and 97) before taking the step up to listed level in his stride with a decisive three-length victory in the Carnarvon Stakes at Newbury in May. That set him up for an alternative target at Royal Ascot as he stepped up to seven furlongs for the Jersey Stakes, where he produced another commanding performance to complete the four-timer. Held up in the far-side group, he made good headway to lead entering the final furlong and kept going well from there to beat stablemate Naval Crown by a length and three quarters. Beaten just once in his career to date, when presumably not right in last year’s Coventry Stakes, Creative Force is open to more improvement and has certainly earned a crack at the top level.

The Timeform Flag Starman (132) Horse In Focus & Hot Trainer Starman looks the pick of the other older horses as he seeks a first success at the highest level. He only made his debut in July last year and has come a long way in a short space of time, the only blot on his copybook coming when down the field in the Champions Sprint Stakes on soft going at Ascot in October. He got right back on track after seven months off with an excellent win in the Duke of York Stakes last time, always finding more when Nahaarr came to challenge, ultimately winning by a neck in comfortable fashion. A most progressive sort, Starman earned the ‘Horse In Focus’ Flag for that performance at York and Ed Walker also has the ‘Hot Trainer’ Flag to underline that his yard continues in good heart (83% of horses running to form). Starman missed the Diamond Jubilee Stakes at Royal Ascot due to the testing conditions, but he shouldn’t have any excuses on that front today and must be considered a leading contender.