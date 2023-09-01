Timeform horse racing tips on Saturday

Timeform highlight their best bets at Chester, Chelmsford and Sandown on Saturday in the form of a ratings choice, a big improver and a Flag to note.

The Ratings Choice Heredia - 14:25 Sandown

Heredia wasn't seen to best effect over shorter trips on her first few starts this season but she proved better than ever when back over a mile at Haydock last month. That listed race was run at a good gallop which suited Heredia who travelled fluently and quickened up well to draw three and three-quarter lengths clear of the reopposing Purplepay. That smart performance was a career-best effort from Heredia and is the best piece of form on offer here, placing her 4 lb clear at the head of Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings.

The Big Improver Club Manager - 19:45 Chelmsford

Club Manager didn't show much in three starts in maiden/ novice company last season but, having been gelded and upped in trip, he offered more to work with when third at Lingfield on his return last month. Club Manager then built on that promise to cosily get off the mark at Kempton 17 days ago, winning with more in hand than the margin of three-quarters of a length might suggest. He's clearly going the right way and his good pedigree offers hope that there could still be plenty to come - he's a half-brother to the Group 1-winning Side Glance and the smart Rawaki.

The Timeform Flag Profitable Edge - 14:45 Chester Flags: Horse In Focus, Top-Rated

Profitable Edge shaped with plenty of promise when runner-up on her first start for David and Nicola Barron at Redcar in June and she built on that to get off the mark at Ripon last month. Profitable Edge raced with zest at the head of affairs at Ripon and kept going well to score in dominant fashion, passing the post two and a half lengths clear. She has proved a different proposition since joining her new yard and, with the potential of more to come, she still looks fairly treated following a 6 lb rise in the weights.