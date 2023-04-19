Timeform highlight a ratings choice, a big improver and a Flag of note at Kempton and Newmarket on Wednesday.

The Ratings Choice Docklands - 18:00 Kempton

Docklands produced a promising effort when runner-up on debut at Haydock last summer, splitting a pair who won their next start, and he ran to a higher level on Timeform's figures when filling the same position at Wolverhampton last month. Docklands was no match for Cicero's Gift - the only previous winner in the line-up who quickened up well to assert - but he pulled four lengths clear of the third, running to a level that sets a clear standard here, placing him 18 lb clear on Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings. He drops back from an extended mile to seven furlongs - the distance he competed at on debut at Haydock - but that is unlikely to be an issue and he should take plenty of stopping here.

The Big Improver Coppice - 15:35 Newmarket

Coppice is by Kingman and out of the smart Group 3 winner Helleborine which makes her a full sister to Calyx, who produced one of the most impressive winning debuts in recent times when bolting up in a Newmarket novice in June 2018 before following up in the Coventry Stakes just ten days later. Coppice may not have been as impressive as her brother on debut but she still marked herself out as an exciting prospect when scoring at Kempton last October. She travelled fluently in mid-division in that slowly-run race and then quickened smartly, clocking a good closing sectional, to go a length and three-quarters clear of a subsequent winner, with a further four and a half lengths back to the third. She ran to a high level for a two-year-old filly on debut and can take this step up in class in her stride to bolster her Classic claims.

The Timeform Flag Ludmilla - 16:45 Newmarket Horse In Focus, Hot Trainer Sectional Flag, Top-Rated

Like Coppice, Ludmilla also has the Timeform Large P following a highly promising debut effort which earned her the Horse In Focus and Sectional Flags. Ludmilla had to settle for third in a seven-furlong novice at this venue on her debut in October but she arguably shaped best of all in a race won by Nell Gwyn contender Karavina, really getting the hang of things late on and only losing out by a head and a short head. Less than a length separated the first five home, but it's still worth being positive about the principals, most notably Ludmilla who did well to get involved having raced off the steady pace. She makes her return with the Gosden yard in flying form and remains open to significant improvement.