Timeform Horse Racing Tips at York on Wednesday

Timeform provide a ratings choice, a big improver and Flag to note at York on Wednesday.
She's coming forward in leaps and bounds and FRIENDLY SOUL is fully 11 pounds clear of her nearest rival going into the Tattersalls Musidora Stakes.
John and Thady Gosden's charge pulled 12 lengths clear of the rest when beating the promising Kalpana a length-and-a-quarter in the Pretty Polly Stakes last time and looks open to further improvement. She's exciting.
William Haggas loves nothing more than a winner at York and ELMONJED is a fascinating runner for the trainer on the opening day of the Dante Meeting.
A well-bred son of Blue Point, he was unraced at two and restricted to just two starts at three but won both at Lingfield and Haydock. He's already useful and there's more to come as he begins life in handicaps from a mark of 90.
He's built up a good track record at York and a bold bid looks likely from MAKANAH in this ultra-competitive heat.
Julie Camacho's charge was a close-up fifth in the race last year and returns from a six pounds lower mark. He blew the cobwebs away behind Tees Spirit at the Craven Meeting and while 22 may not historically be a great draw, there's plenty of pace high which will give him a good tow into the race.
