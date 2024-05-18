Timeform Horse Racing Tips at Newmarket

Timeform provide a ratings choice, a big improver and Flag to note at Newmarket for the Sunday Series.

The Ratings Choice MAHBOOB - 16:45 Newmarket

MAHBOOB is from a good family and he has made an excellent start to his career, well backed to make a winning debut over a mile and a quarter at Lingfield in December, and he followed up over the same course and distance with any amount in hand on his return last month. That was a good performance, though he still looked rough around the edges, displaying clear signs of greenness when coming under pressure, but ultimately pulling clear of his rivals in good style. The runner-up has given the form a boost to some extent and Mahboob remains a horse to be very positive about now handicapping from a BHA mark of 91, one which could very well underestimate him.

The Big Improver ROYAL VELVET - 18:45 Newmarket

ROYAL VELVET was very green, but caught the eye by the finish on her debut over seven furlongs at Kempton in December, and she built on that promise as expected when opening her account just 12 days later at Wolverhampton. She did well to reel in another nice filly on that occasion, and she improved further when following up on her return and handicap debut at Newcastle last month, settled in midfield before being asked to close around two furlongs out and easily moving clear in the closing stages. That looks solid form for the grade and Royal Velvet has clearly entered handicaps at the right end of the scale, so she looks very interesting from just 3lb higher with further improvement anticipated now making her turf debut.

The Timeform Flag DOUBLE TIME - 17:15 Newmarket Flags: Horse In Focus, Top Rated

All three of DOUBLE TIME's wins have come on the all-weather, the latest of those over an extended mile at Wolverhampton a little over a year ago, but he shaped incredibly well back on turd at Yarmouth last month and looks ready to strike. He showed the benefit of his reappearance run and went like the best horse at the weights, coming in for a far more attacking ride than the others who made the frame and racing on the other side of the track to boot. Double Time was beaten only by an improved stable switcher close home and the timefigure recorded gives the form substance, so he makes a fair bit of appeal from a 3lb higher mark.