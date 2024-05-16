Timeform Horse Racing Tips at Newbury and York on Friday

Timeform provide a ratings choice, a big improver and Flag to note at Newbury and York on Friday.

The Ratings Choice Devoted Queen - 15:15 York

Devoted Queen, a half-sister to the smart One Ruler, caught the eye on looks ahead of her debut at Newmarket last October and she created an excellent impression in the race, quickening two and a quarter lengths clear. Devoted Queen wasn't so visually impressive on her return at Kempton last month, taking time to find her stride and still seeming in need of the experience, but she took control after hitting the front a furlong out and can have that effort upgraded as she was held up in a steadily-run race. This lightly raced and unbeaten filly is still open to improvement after only two starts and has a clear edge on Timeform's ratings in any case, heading the field by 7 lb.

The Big Improver Lead Artist - 16:15 York

Lead Artist hails from an excellent family - his dam won a Group 2 and is out of a close relative to Dansili and Banks Hill among others - and he shaped with plenty of encouragement when runner-up in the Wood Ditton on his return at Newmarket last month. Lead Artist was slowly into stride and held up in a race run at a steady gallop but he made good headway and only just lost out on the nod to a rival who seemed more clued up and had the run of the race in front. The closing sectional that Lead Artist clocked suggests that he's capable of better in a more truly run race and he can take a big step forward with that outing under his belt.

The Timeform Flag Cracksking - 14:30 Newbury Flags: Horse In Focus, Horses For Courses

Cracksking ended last season with an impressive victory in a Newcastle maiden, settling matters with a good turn of foot, and he shaped with plenty of encouragement when fifth on his reappearance in handicap company over this course and distance. Cracksking, who had been gelded prior to his return, was sent off joint-favourite but ultimately shaped as though he'd benefit from the run as his effort flattened out close home. There was enough in the way he went through that race, however, to suggest that he's up to winning handicaps this season and he ought to give a good account off the same mark back at this venue. He also ran well over this course and distance when second behind a useful sort in a novice last season.