Timeform Horse Racing Tips at Chester on Wednesday

Timeform provide a ratings choice, a big improver and Flag to note at Chester on Wednesday.

The Ratings Choice Gallantly - 16:10 Chester

Gallantly has been a beaten favourite on all three starts but he has shown run-by-run improvement and bumped into a talented rival at Leopardstown last time. Gallantly was unable to live with Norwalk Havoc who quickened up well to register a cosy success, but the winner has since shown useful form to land a conditions event and finish runner-up in a listed race, painting the Leopardstown form in a more positive light. That Leopardstown effort places Gallantly 5 lb clear at the head of Timeform's weight-adjusted races and this well-bred colt (by Frankel out of French Guineas winner Precieuse) should be suited by the step up to a mile and a quarter.

The Big Improver Hidden Law - 15:40 Chester

Hidden Law is from a fine middle-distance family as his dam, Secret Gesture, was runner-up in the Oaks and is a sister to Group 1 winners Mogul and Japan. Hidden Law made an encouraging start to his career when edged out by the reopposing Cadogan Place at Southwell in March, only losing out on the nod after showing a fine turn of foot, and he looked a good prospect when going one place better at Newbury last month. He again quickened up well to draw right away from his rivals and, still open to plenty of improvement after two starts, he looks well worth a shot at this Group 3.

The Timeform Flag Kings Merchant - 14:35 Chester Flag: Jockey Uplift

Kings Merchant suffered an odds-on defeat on his seasonal reappearance at Newcastle in March but stepped up on that form when getting off the mark at Wolverhampton ten days later, picking up well off the steady pace to score in ready fashion. That form has been boosted by the runner-up, Miss Anya, winning both starts since and an opening mark of 75 could underestimate Kings Merchant on his handicap debut, with Oisin Murphy a positive jockey booking and his draw in stall 1 an obvious advantage.