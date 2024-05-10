Timeform Horse Racing Tips at Ascot and Lingfield on Saturday

Timeform provide a ratings choice, a big improver and Flag to note at Ascot and Lingfield on Saturday.

The Ratings Choice DANIELLE – 2.25 Lingfield

DANIELLE has an excellent pedigree – she is closely related to Ascot Gold Cup winner Courage Mon Ami – and she has made an excellent start to her career, shaping especially well over an inadequate seven furlongs at Southwell on her debut (bumped into Night Raider) and again behind another nice prospect at Chelmsford last month. She took a big step forward switched to turf when routing her field by 12 lengths at Wetherby 13 days ago, looking a very good prospect and relishing the more galloping track. Danielle was always travelling strongly and quickened clear of her rivals in some style, passing the line hard held and there should be plenty more to come from her. Danielle sets a lofty standard now moving up in grade, at least 5 lb clear of her rivals on Timeform weight-adjusted ratings and, given she is bred to relish this even longer trip, she should be hard to beat in her bid to strengthen her Oaks claims further (she’s a general 8/1 chance at the time of writing).

"I have backed him for the Derby..." | Weekend best bets: Lingfield and Ascot

The Big Improver ILLINOIS – 3.00 Lingfield

ILLINOIS is bred in the purple, a brother to three winners, notably Chester Vase winner Venice Beach, while he is also a half-brother to top-class mare Danedream, who won the King George at Ascot and the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe in an illustrious career. He looked a colt right out of the top drawer when making a winning debut at the Curragh last season, too, travelling well and having matters firmly in hand once he hit the front over two furlongs out. Illinois didn’t meet market expectations when a length third to stablemate Los Angles in the Criterium de Saint-Cloud on his next start, but that came just 15 days later, so it wouldn’t be wise to judge him too harshly on that effort given his lack of know-how and the proximity to his debut. He was turned over at odds-on in the Ballysax Stakes on his return, finishing behind The Euphrates, but he shaped as though he was badly in need of the run, as quite a few of Aidan O’Brien’s three-year-olds have so far this season. That also came on heavy ground, but he may prove a different proposition on a sounder surface for the first time in his career, and should also love this longer trip.

The Timeform Flag PEARLE D’OR – 2.40 Ascot

It is another typically competitive renewal of the Victoria Cup but PEARLE D’OR looks to have a very solid chance back at Ascot. He made a promising start for David O’Meara last season, building on the promise of his first start at this track when winning a course and distance handicap in July, and there was plenty to like about the way he went about his business that day. Pearle d’Or ran another cracker over this course and distance in the Challenge Cup on his final start last season, and you can argue that he was unlucky not to win that day, the decision of his jockey moving him to the far-side group proving the wrong one. He had a pipe-opener at Newmarket last month which will have put him spot on for this and, with his usual hood back on, he seemingly has plenty in his favour.