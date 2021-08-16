Sporting Life
I Like To Move It wins at Cheltenham
I Like To Move It wins at Cheltenham last month

Timeform highlight three runners of interest at Cheltenham on Sunday

By Timeform
17:08 · SAT November 13, 2021

Timeform highlight the ratings banker, a big improver and a flag of interest at Cheltenham on Sunday

Clear on ratings

I LIKE TO MOVE IT – Cheltenham 15:30

All four horses in this Grade 2 novices’ hurdle look open to improvement, with Paul Nicholls’ French import Sonigino the winner of his last two starts, Pikar second on his debut for Dan Skelton and Washington unbeaten in three outings for Olly Murphy.

But the one who sets the clear standard to beat is Nigel Twiston-Davies’ runner I Like To Move It. He was a dual bumper winner earlier last term but didn’t give his running when contesting the Champion Bumper at the Festival.

However, he has made a fine start over hurdles this autumn, looking an exciting prospect first time up at Worcester and then following up against some rivals with more experience in a four-year-olds’ contest at Cheltenham later in October. I Like To Move It was in receipt of weight from Tritonic last time, a leading Triumph Hurdle contender last season (runs in the Greatwood earlier on this card), but he travelled well and kept on to win by just over three lengths after leading at the last. There’s more to come from him.

The big improver

TIMEFORATUNE – Cheltenham 16:00

There could well be more to come from Timeforatune who makes just his second start since joining Paul Nicholls in this Listed bumper. He landed the odds on his stable debut at Chepstow last month, though was made to pull out all the stops by runner-up Great Heart’Jac as the pair of them pulled a long way clear of the rest.

That was on good to firm ground, whereas Timeforatune had been much more dominant when causing a 33/1 surprise on his debut at Ffos Las in May. He had the remainder of the field well strung out behind him there, and he was subsequently sold from Brian Eckley’s stable for £175,000 to join Nicholls and owner John Hales. Under softer conditions again here, Timeforatune can land the hat-trick.

The Timeform Flag

Horse In Focus, Hot Trainer

GALICE MACALO – Cheltenham 14:55

The Greatwood Handicap Hurdle looks as competitive as ever but Jane Williams’ mare Galice Macalo looks worth chancing at decent odds. She tends to race keenly which should mean she’s suited by the likely scenario of a good pace in this large field and, as well as winning three times in novice company last term, she already has a good run to her name in a useful handicap when runner-up at Sandown last December.

Galice Macalo also has the benefit of a recent run under her belt and she shaped well too on that occasion at Chepstow last month when a close fourth to Masters Legacy and finishing just behind Allmankind who has won the Old Roan Chase since then. Galice Macalo briefly went clear on landing in the lead three out but was just run out of a place near the finish. She’s interesting off the same mark here in a first-time hood and her stable’s in form with a couple of winners in the last week.

