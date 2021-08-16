Timeform review five of the best performances from the busy Christmas racing programme in Britain and Ireland.

SHISHKIN – Desert Orchid Chase, Kempton (Timeform rating c175p) With a shock result in the King George VI Chase at Kempton and an odds-on favourite turned over in the Savills Chase at Leopardstown, instead it was Shishkin who upstaged the three-mile chasers over the Christmas period when keeping his unbeaten record over fences in the Desert Orchid Chase. Last season’s top two-mile novice – he won the Wayward Lad Novices’ Chase on the same card 12 months earlier – Shishkin had reportedly been off colour when missing his intended reappearance in the Tingle Creek at Sandown earlier in the month, but the way he went about beating the winner of that race, Greaneteen, by 10 lengths after readily putting the race to bed on leading three out, signalled he has returned in top form and promises much for the rest of the season. Shishkin will remain hard to beat, with his trainer Nicky Henderson seemingly leaning towards the Clarence House at Ascot (where he could meet chief Irish rival Energumene) as his most likely target before Cheltenham.

GALVIN – Savills Chase, Leopardstown (c168) A Plus Tard was odds on to win the Savills Chase for the second year but, having got up in the last strides 12 months earlier, this time A Plus Tard was himself collared in the shadow of the post as Davy Russell produced Galvin to get up by a short head. A Plus Tard clearly wasn’t in the same form as when winning the Betfair Chase – Henry de Bromhead’s team as a whole is evidently not firing on all cylinders – but maybe those Haydock exertions took more out of A Plus Tard than it seemed. The strong-staying Galvin, on the other hand, made it seven wins from his last eight starts and put himself very much in the Gold Cup picture. His only defeat to interrupt that sequence came at the hands of Frodon in the Champion Chase at Down Royal in October, but he showed a bit more improvement at Leopardstown to regain the winning thread. Galvin won the National Hunt Chase at Cheltenham after a lengthy break last season and he’s reportedly to be kept fresh again for the Festival, heading straight for the Gold Cup for which he’s now second favourite in most lists. If conditions put the emphasis on stamina there, so much the better as far as Galvin is concerned.

TORNADO FLYER – King George VI Chase, Kempton (c167) Willie Mullins and Henry de Bromhead split some of their top chasers between Leopardstown and Kempton which resulted in an unusually strong Irish challenge for the King George VI Chase which was headed, on paper at least, by De Bromhead’s Gold Cup winner Minella Indo. But with cheekpieces on for the first time he ran no sort of race and was labouring when eventually pulled up in the straight. Mullins, on the other hand, was looking at a one-two from his pair until the final fence where Asterion Forlonge, who looked booked for second in any case, fell to leave stable companion Tornado Flyer clear. The outsider of the pair pulled off a 28/1 upset, 20 years after his trainer first won the King George with Florida Pearl. Having only his second try at three miles (well-held fifth in last year’s Savills), Tornado Flyer ran the race of his life, coming with a well-timed challenge under Danny Mullins to lead two out and keeping on to be well on top at the finish from former dual winner Clan des Obeaux. Whilst a deserved winner, a lot went right for Tornado Flyer on the day, and it remains to be seen if he’d beat some of the same rivals again in future, though his stamina for the Gold Cup is less of a doubt now.

FERNY HOLLOW – Racing Post Novice Chase, Leopardstown (c165) A couple of Mullins-trained novice chasers were hugely impressive at Leopardstown, including Galopin des Champs who made a scintillating chasing debut. But a still better performance came from the former Champion Bumper winner Ferny Hollow in the Grade 1 Racing Post Novice Chase. He followed up his promising chasing debut at Punchestown three weeks earlier with a top-class effort in a really good time, travelling powerfully in front and jumping accurately whilst conceding almost a stone to the length-and-a-half runner-up Riviere d’Etel, winner of all three of her starts over fences beforehand and who was getting all the allowances as a four-year-old filly. On that showing, it’s hard to see much troubling Ferny Hollow at either the Dublin or Cheltenham Festivals (no bigger than 7/4 for the Arkle in most places), though Edwardstone did his own Arkle claims no harm when winning the Wayward Lad Novices’ Chase at Kempton.

KLASSICAL DREAM – Christmas Hurdle, Leopardstown (h164) There wasn’t much to give Honeysuckle’s connections any sleepless nights judging from the results of the top two-mile hurdles over the Christmas period. Leopardstown’s Christmas Hurdle, over three miles, on the other hand, again looks as though it will have a big bearing on events at Cheltenham in March. Flooring Porter won it last year on the way to winning the Stayers’ Hurdle but had to settle for second this time behind Klassical Dream, who now looks the one they all have to beat in the staying hurdle division. Appearing for the first time since winning the Champion Stayers Hurdle at Punchestown on his first try at the trip, Klassical Dream pinched lengths over his rivals when fast away from the tapes and thereafter put up a strong display of galloping which only Flooring Porter could live with for most of the race. Normally a front runner himself, Flooring Porter was caught napping at the start but stuck to his task determinedly and reduced the deficit to two lengths between the first two at the line, with a gap of more than 20 back to the third.

