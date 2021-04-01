Timeform big race preview | Good Friday highlights

We've teamed up with Timeform who preview Good Friday's action at Newcastle and Lingfield.

The highest-rated horse Khuzaam – 16:45 Lingfield Although a five-year-old, Khuzaam hasn’t had much racing for Roger Varian and has only once failed to finish in the first two. That run can be overlooked, however, as it came over a trip beyond his best and was one of only two starts he has made on turf. His record on the all-weather is hard to fault and, whilst campaigned mainly over Friday’s distance of a mile, he made a winning reappearance in a seven-furlong conditions race at Chelmsford last month when looking as good as ever. Although there were only four runners, all of them were smart performers and Khuzaam had to run close to his master rating of 118 for a half-length win over the in-form Highland Dress. That was Khuzaam’s first start since being gelded over the winter and followed a couple of close seconds in listed races at Kempton and Deauville late last year on his return from a 12-month absence.

The big improver Diligent Harry – 15:45 Lingfield The Clive Cox-trained Diligent Harry has the most progressive profile in this six-furlong contest for three-year-olds and is only a short head away from being unbeaten in three starts. That narrow defeat came on his latest outing in a handicap over this course and distance when he finished well following a slow start but just failed to peg back Rohaan, emerging with plenty of credit nonetheless. Diligent Harry has run at three different all-weather tracks as he made all in a maiden at Wolverhampton in January to get his career off to a winning start and followed that by comfortably landing very short odds in a novice at Kempton when dropping down to five furlongs. With further progress on the cards, he could prove too good for likely pace-setter Mighty Gurkha.

Top on time Bangkok – 16:15 Lingfield Bangkok and Forest of Dean meet for the third time this year in the Easter Classic with the score 2-0 in favour of the Andrew Balding-trained Bangkok. His latest run in the Saudi Cup can be ignored as he’s much more at home over this particular course and distance, something he proved again in February when winning the listed Winter Derby Trial for the second year running. Forest of Dean was only around half a length back in third on that occasion and Bangkok had finished in front of Forest of Dean again when they were placed in a conditions race at Wolverhampton the previous month. While Forest of Dean has since won the Winter Derby, turning the tables on the Wolverhampton winner Felix, that was a tactical contest run at a modest pace, and Bangkok can boast much the best timefigure in this line-up.

The Timeform flag (Sectional timing, Trainer in form, Horse In Focus, Timeform Top rated) Megallan – 15:25 Newcastle Megallan has plenty going for him in the listed Burradon Stakes at Newcastle over the straight mile, not least the current form of the Gosden stable (see below), and he can gain a second career victory here. He looked unlucky not to make a winning reappearance in a similar event over seven furlongs at Lingfield last month when just failing to reel in the short-head winner Apollo One after conceding first run to that rival in a steadily-run race. The return to a mile will suit Megallan, who has a top pedigree, by Kingman out of a half-sister to the same connections’ Derby and Arc winner Golden Horn. He made an impressive winning debut at Newmarket last summer and, while he ended his two-year-old season with a heavy defeat in Group 1 company in the Vertem Futurity Trophy, that was his first start on soft ground. Entries in the 2000 Guineas and Dante next month show that connections still have plenty of faith in Megallan living up to his breeding, and there’s almost certainly more to come from him.