Timeform big race preview | Good Friday highlights

We've teamed up with Timeform who preview Good Friday's action at Newcastle and Lingfield.
Khuzaam – 16:45 Lingfield
Although a five-year-old, Khuzaam hasn’t had much racing for Roger Varian and has only once failed to finish in the first two. That run can be overlooked, however, as it came over a trip beyond his best and was one of only two starts he has made on turf. His record on the all-weather is hard to fault and, whilst campaigned mainly over Friday’s distance of a mile, he made a winning reappearance in a seven-furlong conditions race at Chelmsford last month when looking as good as ever. Although there were only four runners, all of them were smart performers and Khuzaam had to run close to his master rating of 118 for a half-length win over the in-form Highland Dress. That was Khuzaam’s first start since being gelded over the winter and followed a couple of close seconds in listed races at Kempton and Deauville late last year on his return from a 12-month absence.
Diligent Harry – 15:45 Lingfield
The Clive Cox-trained Diligent Harry has the most progressive profile in this six-furlong contest for three-year-olds and is only a short head away from being unbeaten in three starts. That narrow defeat came on his latest outing in a handicap over this course and distance when he finished well following a slow start but just failed to peg back Rohaan, emerging with plenty of credit nonetheless. Diligent Harry has run at three different all-weather tracks as he made all in a maiden at Wolverhampton in January to get his career off to a winning start and followed that by comfortably landing very short odds in a novice at Kempton when dropping down to five furlongs. With further progress on the cards, he could prove too good for likely pace-setter Mighty Gurkha.
Bangkok – 16:15 Lingfield
Bangkok and Forest of Dean meet for the third time this year in the Easter Classic with the score 2-0 in favour of the Andrew Balding-trained Bangkok. His latest run in the Saudi Cup can be ignored as he’s much more at home over this particular course and distance, something he proved again in February when winning the listed Winter Derby Trial for the second year running. Forest of Dean was only around half a length back in third on that occasion and Bangkok had finished in front of Forest of Dean again when they were placed in a conditions race at Wolverhampton the previous month. While Forest of Dean has since won the Winter Derby, turning the tables on the Wolverhampton winner Felix, that was a tactical contest run at a modest pace, and Bangkok can boast much the best timefigure in this line-up.
Megallan – 15:25 Newcastle
Megallan has plenty going for him in the listed Burradon Stakes at Newcastle over the straight mile, not least the current form of the Gosden stable (see below), and he can gain a second career victory here. He looked unlucky not to make a winning reappearance in a similar event over seven furlongs at Lingfield last month when just failing to reel in the short-head winner Apollo One after conceding first run to that rival in a steadily-run race. The return to a mile will suit Megallan, who has a top pedigree, by Kingman out of a half-sister to the same connections’ Derby and Arc winner Golden Horn. He made an impressive winning debut at Newmarket last summer and, while he ended his two-year-old season with a heavy defeat in Group 1 company in the Vertem Futurity Trophy, that was his first start on soft ground. Entries in the 2000 Guineas and Dante next month show that connections still have plenty of faith in Megallan living up to his breeding, and there’s almost certainly more to come from him.
John Gosden had his all-weather team in top form during March and since son Thady joined his father as the official licence-holder at Clarehaven at the end of last week the stable has sent out six winners from just 14 starters at home. Lincoln winner Haqeeqy got their turf campaign off to the best possible start at the weekend, while Mishriff and Lord North took the two big turf contests on the Dubai World Cup card.
The Gosdens are set for a busy Good Friday with runners at all three all-weather meetings. Their best chance on Lingfield’s All-Weather Championships Finals Day looks to be with Indie Angel in the Fillies’ And Mares’ contest at 14:35. She qualified for this race by winning a listed event at the track on her final start last year. Amtiyaz, who won a competitive handicap at Kempton last time, goes in the two-mile contest at 14:00, while Winter Derby winner Forest of Dean looks Bangkok’s main threat in the Easter Classic (16:15).
As noted above, Megallan looks the one to beat in the 15:25 at Newcastle where the stable’s other runner is Defined in the mile and a half handicap at 16:00. He re-opposes Glen Again who denied him a win in a maiden at Chelmsford two starts ago, though he has easily got off the mark since at Kempton.
At Chelmsford, Riot returns from a gelding operation to hold claims in the seven-furlong handicap (13:50), while the more interesting of the stable’s pair in the maiden at 16:37 is Highland Rocker who finished third to Saturday’s UAE Derby winner Rebel’s Romance on his debut at Kempton last year.