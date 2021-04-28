Punchestown Wednesday Preview: Timeform best bets

Wednesday Best Bets: Punchestown Festival

There is another cracking eight-race card in prospect at Punchestown on Wednesday, with three Grade 1s headlined by the Punchestown Gold Cup. One of Ireland’s most prestigious staying chases, this year’s renewal lost a little gloss when Cheltenham Gold Cup hero Minella Indo was declared a non-runner, but there is still plenty of quality on show with two-time Cheltenham Gold Cup winner Al Boum Photo, 2019 winner Kemboy, runaway Bowl Chase winner Clan des Obeaux and wide-margin Melling Chase winner Fakir d’Oudairies all in contention.

Al Boum Photo comes out narrowly on top of Clan des Obeaux on Timeform ratings and, given he ran up to his best when third to Minella Indo last month, he is probably the right favourite. He is fresher than most, too, after just two runs this season, but Kemboy proved too strong for him in this race two years ago and is defending an unbeaten record on the chase track at Punchestown, so it will be no surprise if he bounces back from another below-par run at Cheltenham which clearly doesn’t suit him. You can make a case for Clan des Obeaux and Fakir d’Oudairies, also, so it looks a race to watch and enjoy rather than get financially involved in.

There’s a bet to be had in the preceding Irish Mirror Novice Hurdle (17:20), though, in which GALOPIN DES CHAMPS looks an intriguing runner back at the highest level following his bloodless victory in the Martin Pipe Conditional Jockeys’ Handicap Hurdle at Cheltenham last month. He started at 11/10-on and even money on his first two starts for Willie Mullins, so he seemingly has always been well regarded at home, and he shaped with plenty of promise when finishing midfield in a Grade 1 novice won by stablemate and subsequent Supreme winner Appreciate It at Leopardstown in February.

He got the job done with plenty in hand at Cheltenham, not giving his backers a moment’s worry as he approached the final flight still hard on the bridle. Galopin des Champs steps up to three miles for the first time now up against proven stayers in the shape of Albert Bartlett winner Vanillier and stablemate Stattler. Admittedly, the well-handicapped runner-up Langer Dan threatened him briefly on the run-in at Cheltenham last month, but Galopin des Champ was pushed out for a decisive success, and there is hope on pedigree that this longer trip won’t be an issue. Galopin des Champs arguably possesses the most ability of these and, now that he is up and running, could really kick on; he looks fairly priced around the 11/4 mark.

Champion Bumper one-two Sir Gerhard and Kilcruit (18:30) face off in a fascinating rematch in the third Grade 1 on the card. It is fair to say that the former received an excellent ride from Rachael Blackmore who set a steady pace and dictated proceedings from the outset. Sir Gerhard was always well positioned and made that winning kick for home, whereas Kilcruit still had plenty to do over a furlong out. You would probably favour Kilcruit to turn the tables on his stablemate, but there’s little between them and it’s a race set up for fantastic viewing.

Another Willie Mullins-trained horse who is of interest earlier on the card is BLUE SARI in the Louis Fitzgerald Hotel Hurdle (16:50). Given he finished runner-up to Envoi Allen in the Champion Bumper at Cheltenham in 2019, he is yet to progress as expected, but he took a big step back in the right direction in the Coral Cup last month, for all he ultimately fell at the final flight.

He loomed up at the second-last and looked threatening before his effort petered out. Blue Sari was probably booked for second place when coming to grief, but that was clearly a very encouraging run, and one that leaves him with an excellent chance at the weights here. He probably should be clear favourite and it is likely we haven’t yet seen the best of him.