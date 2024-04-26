Sporting Life
Arabian Crown scores under William Buick
Arabian Crown scores under William Buick

Timeform from the course: Sandown Classic Trial

By David Cleary
16:56 · FRI April 26, 2024

Timeform's man at the course David Cleary gives his assessment on Arabian Crown.

Arabian Crown did all that was required to book his ticket for Epsom, landing the odds in the Sandown Classic Trial with something to spare. He was able to dictate, but picked up well when asked two furlongs out and went on to score by three-and-a-quarter lengths from Macduff.

Arabian Crown looked in good shape beforehand, having done well since two years. Although fitted with a red hood, he seemed pretty relaxed and settled well enough in front. Fast away from the stalls, he eased into a clear lead leaving the back straight and none of his rivals looked likely to land a blow after he upped the tempo.

Although his stamina isn't guaranteed, Arabian Crown left the impression from the way he finished his race that he will stay the extra quarter-mile at Epsom. Firmer ground would be an unknown quantity and is perhaps more of a concern.

Although there are plenty more Derby trials to come over the next three weeks, Arabian Crown's performance sets a marker for those to come to aim at, so far as form this year is concerned.

