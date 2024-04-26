Timeform from the course: Sandown Classic Trial

Arabian Crown did all that was required to book his ticket for Epsom, landing the odds in the Sandown Classic Trial with something to spare. He was able to dictate, but picked up well when asked two furlongs out and went on to score by three-and-a-quarter lengths from Macduff.

Arabian Crown looked in good shape beforehand, having done well since two years. Although fitted with a red hood, he seemed pretty relaxed and settled well enough in front. Fast away from the stalls, he eased into a clear lead leaving the back straight and none of his rivals looked likely to land a blow after he upped the tempo.

Although his stamina isn't guaranteed, Arabian Crown left the impression from the way he finished his race that he will stay the extra quarter-mile at Epsom. Firmer ground would be an unknown quantity and is perhaps more of a concern.

Although there are plenty more Derby trials to come over the next three weeks, Arabian Crown's performance sets a marker for those to come to aim at, so far as form this year is concerned.