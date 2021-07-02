Timeform preview & tips: highlights on Friday July 2

Timeform highlight the ratings banker, a big improver and a flag of interest on Friday's cards.

The ratings banker Instinction – 19:23 Beverley

Bryan Smart’s Instinction has a fair bit in hand of her rivals in this novice contest for two-year-old fillies over five furlongs. Despite her speedy pedigree, she was unconsidered in the market but made a good impression when getting up late for a debut success in a field of newcomers at Redcar in April. Since then, Instinction has shown improved form although beaten both times. She was fifth to Nymphadora in the Listed Marygate Stakes at York next time, impressing with the way she travelled and faring much of the best of three who raced wide of the main body of the field. On her latest start, Instinction finished second in a similar contest to Friday’s at Catterick where she split a couple of fillies, Illustrating and Misty Ayr, who went on to run well in the Queen Mary at Royal Ascot – the latter has since finished second in a Listed race in Ireland earlier this week. That sort of form should be good enough for Instinction to get her head back in front here.

The big improver Kaboo – 14:20 Sandown

Kaboo was asked a big question by trainer Karl Burke when making his debut at Royal Ascot in the 27-runner Windsor Castle Stakes so is entitled to have learned plenty from that experience going into this less competitive listed contest. He wasn’t just making up the numbers at Ascot, either, as he was the subject of a gamble which took his odds down to 15/2 at the off. Kaboo duly shaped very well considering his inexperience and position through the race, making a big move on the outside of the stand-side group to hold every chance entering the final furlong and then running for sixth, beaten just over three lengths behind the winner Chipotle who raced on the opposite side of the track. Clearly highly regarded to have made his debut in such a race, Kaboo’s entry against older horses in the Nunthorpe later this summer is further proof of that so a big step forward could well be on the cards here.

The Timeform Flag Classic Lord – 16:40 Sandown (Top rated, Horse in focus)