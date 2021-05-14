Timeform preview & tips: Epsom highlights on rest of Oaks card on Friday June 4

Timeform highlight the ratings banker, a big improver and a flag of interest ahead of Epsom's Cazoo Oaks card on Friday.

The ratings banker Mehmento – 17:10 Epsom

MEHMENTO stands out on adjusted ratings in the listed Surrey Stakes for three-year-olds over seven furlongs. That’s by virtue of his excellent second place in the Greenham Stakes at Newbury in April when he was collared only in the last fifty yards by Chindit who got up for a neck win. While the winner was far from disgraced in finishing fifth in the 2000 Guineas next time, Mehmento tried his luck in the French equivalent but patently didn’t stay the extra furlong at Longchamp, making much of the running but eventually weakening to beat only one home. Mehmento has already come a long way for Archie Watson since winning his first two starts at Southwell early in the year and he has a good opportunity to return to winning ways here, not only taking a drop in class but also back at a more suitable trip and over a track where he’s likely to take plenty of catching from the front.

The big improver Irish Admiral – 14:35 Epsom

Unexposed four-year-old IRISH ADMIRAL makes plenty of appeal in this handicap for older horses over the extended mile as this will be just his second outing in a handicap and only his third start since joining William Haggas. Trained by John Feane in Ireland last season, Irish Admiral made a belated but successful debut in a maiden at Dundalk last summer before showing useful form when third in a listed race at Leopardstown on his only other three-year-old start. His new trainer found him a very straightforward task in a novice at Wolverhampton for his return in April and he was well fancied to make a successful handicap debut at York’s Dante meeting. However, the step up to a mile and a quarter seemed to stretch his stamina as he made a striking move down the outside to challenge entering the final furlong but couldn’t sustain it in the closing stages before finishing third to Surrey Pride. He remains capable of better dropping back to a more suitable trip.

The Timeform Flag (Horse in Focus, top rated) Al Aasy – 15:10 Epsom

AL AASY faces his biggest test yet in the Coronation Cup as he steps into Group 1 company for the first time but his two wins at Newbury this season have shown him to be a much-improved four-year-old. In fact, he went through the race like a colt out of the top drawer for his latest win in the Aston Park Stakes when cruising into the lead two furlongs out and drawing clear to win hard held by four lengths from Thunderous. Admittedly that race took less winning with chief rival Logician underperforming in third, but Al Aasy had also looked destined for the top level when forging clear for an easy success over the same course and distance in the John Porter Stakes the previous month. While conditions were soft at Newbury last time, Al Aasy has won on better ground as well, including when landing the Bahrain Trophy Stakes at Newmarket which was his best effort of last season.

