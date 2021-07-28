Timeform: Friday highlights at Doncaster

Timeform present their Doncaster highlights for Friday in the form of a ratings banker, big improver and notable flag horse.

The ratings banker Armor - 14:10 Doncaster Armor wasn't quite at his best when fourth in the Prix Morny at Deauville last month but he sets a clear standard based on his authoritative win in the Molecomb Stakes at Goodwood in July. Armor, a debut winner over this course and distance, had shaped with promise when fifth in the Windsor Castle Stakes at Royal Ascot but he took a huge jump forward at Goodwood, powering three and a quarter lengths clear, putting up one of the best juvenile performances of the season. Armor wasn't at his best in the Morny, but he was by no means disgraced in that Group 1 event on his first attempt at six furlongs, and he faces a much easier task here back down in trip. He is 9 lb clear of Chipotle on Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings and should prove difficult to beat.

The big improver Ribhi - 13:40 Doncaster Ribhi was a 20/1 shot on his debut in a six-furlong novice at Salisbury last month but he defied market expectations to run out a decisive winner, looking an exciting prospect. Ribhi impressed with the big move he made to hit the front and he did well to sustain the effort, forging two and three-quarter lengths clear of the runner-up. That form is some way shy of what the standard-setters here have achieved (he is 7 lb below the top-rated Eldrickjoines) but Ribhi hasn't had the opportunity to post a big figure and he looks well worth a shot at this level. The step up in trip to seven furlongs should suit based on the strength he showed in the finish over six furlongs on debut.

The Timeform Flag Sea La Rosa - 16:20 Doncaster (Horses For Courses) Sea La Rosa had to settle for second on her only outing at Doncaster but, in finishing close up in a competitive handicap that has worked out well, she produced a performance that was a clear career-best effort at the time. That was a highly encouraging performance on handicap debut and she didn't need to improve on that form to score at Redcar on her next outing, while she ran to a similar level when runner-up at York last month, despite being unsuited by how the race developed. Sea La Rosa, whose Doncaster effort came over a mile and a half, would have appreciated a stronger gallop over a mile and a quarter at York and she took time to hit top gear. However, she kept on pleasingly and will benefit from a return to this course and distance, while she still looks well treated after edging up only 2 lb in the weights.