Timeform highlight their best bets at Ayr on Friday in the form of a ratings banker, big improver and handicap hotshot.

The Ratings Banker Grey Skies – 14:20 Ayr

Formerly trained in Ireland by Liam Casey, Grey Skies has proved a totally different proposition in two starts for the Donald McCain yard, first when getting off the mark over hurdles at Uttoxeter in January and then when defying a penalty to follow up at Kelso last time. Admittedly, it was probably just an ordinary race Grey Skies won at Kelso, but there was still plenty to like about the manner in which he dismissed the opposition, again impressing with his strength at the finish as he forged clear to land the spoils by seven lengths. That form sets the standard in this line-up and the small ‘p’ attached to his Timeform rating denotes that he is likely to progress further, particularly now stepping back up in trip to two and a half miles. Therefore, Grey Skies rates a confident selection to complete the hat-trick for McCain, who can boast an excellent 22% strike rate at Ayr since the start of the 2016/17 season.

The Big Improver City Chief – 13:45 Ayr

After filling the runner-up spot on his first two attempts over hurdles, City Chief didn’t need to improve to open his account at Hereford last time, returning an SP of 5/1-on in a four-runner race and duly getting the job done with the minimum of fuss. That was his first try over three miles and he always appeared to be in his comfort zone as he jumped/travelled fluently at the head of affairs. In command entering the straight, he still looked full of running as he hit the line with five and a half lengths to spare over his closest pursuer. City Chief has shown in three starts over hurdles that he possesses a fairly useful level of ability and he remains very much one to keep on the right side now making the switch to handicaps. After all, he already has the look of a well-handicapped horse from opening BHA mark of 127 and it’s highly unlikely that we’ve seen the best of him yet given that he remains totally unexposed as a stayer.

Handicap Hotshot Dubai Days – 16:40 Ayr

It was only last year that Dubai Days shared a dead heat in the two-mile handicap hurdle on this card – his third victory over hurdles of last season – and he has taken his form up another notch in six starts over fences this term. Dubai Days once again showed his liking for this track when getting off the mark over fences here in December and, following a couple of luckless runs in defeat, he then produced a career-best effort to regain the winning thread at Kelso last time. Held up in the early stages, Dubai Days travelled smoothly into contention and kept going well after being produced to leading passing two out, ultimately getting the verdict by two and a quarter lengths in comfortable fashion. This will be tougher following a 3-lb rise in the weights, but he is clearly going the right way as a chaser and the fine form of Nick Alexander – who saddled a 2,193/1 five-timer at Ayr earlier in the month – also gives cause for plenty of optimism.