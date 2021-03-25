Timeform Horses to Follow on the Flat in 2021: Run To Freedom

Twilight Mistress was the winner of three ordinary handicaps but what a fantastic broodmare she has turned out to be.

Four of her foals have achieved Timeform ratings of 100 or more, and we’re sure that Run To Freedom will be the fifth.

The pair that stand out among the offspring of Twilight Mistress are Twilight Son (125) and Music Master (122), who both raced for Run To Freedom’s owner Godfrey Wilson and trainer Henry Candy.

Music Master’s biggest win came in the Hackwood Stakes at Newbury, but he also finished third in the Sprint Cup, while Twilight Son won the latter race when still unbeaten as a three-year-old and added another Group 1 sprint to his record in the following season’s Diamond Jubilee Stakes.

Run To Freedom showed marked improvement in his three races last season, each of them novice events over 7f. He beat only two home when a 40/1 shot for his debut at Newbury in September but left that run behind when chasing home a promising Godolphin colt, Quintillus, at Kempton the following month.

For his final start, Run To Freedom returned to Kempton in December where he faced another Godolphin colt, this time the newcomer Highland Avenue, who clearly came with a reputation as he was sent off the 1/4 favourite.

However, that was reckoning without a good deal more improvement on Run To Freedom’s part, as he quickened to lead two furlongs out and kept the favourite at bay from then on to win by a neck. As well as the runner-up, the third and fifth also won their next starts, so it was clearly strong form.

Run To Freedom therefore starts his three-year-old season with a higher rating than either Music Master or Twilight Son at the same age. It will no doubt be handicaps next for Run To Freedom, who has been given an opening BHA mark of 88. However, if he keeps progressing at the same rate, then connections might have to raise their sights as they did with Twilight Son, who went straight from handicaps to winning the Sprint Cup.

Twilight Mistress was successful from 5f to 7f and has only ever been mated with other sprinters. Run To Freedom’s sire Muhaarar, who ironically denied Twilight Son another Group 1 win in the Champions Sprint Stakes at Ascot, is getting winners at a variety of trips, but it will be interesting to see if Run To Freedom is tried over 6f at some stage.