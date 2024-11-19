The latest selection based on Timeform Flags has been published. Check it out here.

Duke of Oxford - 19:30 Kempton Flags: Hot Trainer, Top Rated

Duke of Oxford is a useful and reliable stayer for Michael Bell and ended last year with a couple of wins over this course and distance. While he has yet to get his head in front this season, he has run two very good races in defeat at Newcastle, finishing second in the Marathon on All-Weather Championships Finals Day in the spring and third in the Northumberland Plate in the summer. Duke of Oxford ran another sound race back at Kempton last time after a break when just over a length third behind Cool Party. That race didn’t pan out ideally for him behind the all-the-way winner but he meets that rival on 5lb better terms here which gives him every chance of turning the tables, heading the Timeform weight-adjusted ratings by 1lb.

What are the Flags? Timeform have eight premium ‘Flags’ which quickly and simply identify a horse of interest with the help of handy graphics and symbols. Learn more about Flags here.