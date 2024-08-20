Sporting Life
Timeform Flagged Up selection for Wednesday's racing

By Timeform
17:03 · TUE August 20, 2024

The latest selection based on Timeform Flags has been published. Check it out here.

Samui - 16:10 York

Flags: Horse In Focus, Top-Rated

Samui is a dual winner over hurdles and he made it two wins from three starts on the Flat when bolting up at Killarney last month. Given his hurdling background, Samui was expected to be suited by the step up in trip on his Flat handicap debut at Killarney, and he duly showed much-improved form to rout his rivals. He's been hit with a 13 lb rise in the weights for that 17-length success but he still looks to be on a fair mark and is an unexposed stayer to keep on the right side.

What are the Flags?

Timeform have eight premium ‘Flags’ which quickly and simply identify a horse of interest with the help of handy graphics and symbols. Learn more about Flags here.

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org

