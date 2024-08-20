Samui is a dual winner over hurdles and he made it two wins from three starts on the Flat when bolting up at Killarney last month. Given his hurdling background, Samui was expected to be suited by the step up in trip on his Flat handicap debut at Killarney, and he duly showed much-improved form to rout his rivals. He's been hit with a 13 lb rise in the weights for that 17-length success but he still looks to be on a fair mark and is an unexposed stayer to keep on the right side.

