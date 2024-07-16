My Ambition was disappointing on his first two starts of the season but he took a big step back in the right direction when runner-up at Leicester last month, arguably going like the best horse at the weights but pressing on too soon. He was overhauled by a subsequent winner but showed enough to suggest that he's back in good enough form to be of interest from a mark 2 lb lower than the one he last defied over this course and distance last June. That was My Ambition's second course-and-distance win over 2023, so he's clearly effective around here, and Oisin Murphy is a positive jockey booking.

