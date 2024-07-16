Sporting Life
Timeform Flagged Up selection for Wednesday's racing

By Timeform
18:16 · TUE July 16, 2024

The latest selection based on Timeform Flags has been published. Check it out here.

My Ambition - 17:30 Bath

Flags: Horse In Focus, Top-Rated

My Ambition was disappointing on his first two starts of the season but he took a big step back in the right direction when runner-up at Leicester last month, arguably going like the best horse at the weights but pressing on too soon. He was overhauled by a subsequent winner but showed enough to suggest that he's back in good enough form to be of interest from a mark 2 lb lower than the one he last defied over this course and distance last June. That was My Ambition's second course-and-distance win over 2023, so he's clearly effective around here, and Oisin Murphy is a positive jockey booking.

What are the Flags?

Timeform have eight premium ‘Flags’ which quickly and simply identify a horse of interest with the help of handy graphics and symbols. Learn more about Flags here.

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

