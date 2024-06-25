Dembe is on a losing run of 18 that stretches back to April 2022 but he's not been with Simon Pearce for long and he has shaped well in second on two of his three starts for the yard. Both of those runner-up efforts came over this course and distance and he ran especially well here a couple of weeks ago when splitting a couple of subsequent winners. Dembe was denied a run over two furlongs out and was again short of room entering the final furlong, but he finished well, clocking a good closing sectional, and was only denied by three-quarters of a length. He looks nicely treated off just a 2 lb higher mark here, especially with the form working out so well, and he's 5 lb clear at the head of Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings.

