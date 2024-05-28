Puella Law reached the frame on all four starts as a juvenile and she improved on that form when runner-up over this course and distance on her reappearance and handicap debut three weeks ago. Puella Law stayed on well to get to within three-quarters of a length of the winner, coming from much further back than the others in the frame. That form is the best on offer here and sectional times suggest that Puella Law can have her effort upgraded, so she stands out as the one to beat on her return to maiden company.

Timeform have eight premium ‘Flags’ which quickly and simply identify a horse of interest with the help of handy graphics and symbols. Learn more about Flags here .

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.