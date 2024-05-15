The latest selection based on Timeform Flags has been published. Check it out here.
Flags: Sectional, Top Rated
Mbappe showed just modest form for Ed Walker last year, but he showed much improved form to open his account on his first start for this yard over seven furlongs at Kempton last month. He was given a patient ride that day, left with plenty to do entering the straight, but he weaved his way through rivals and stayed on strongly to lead close home. That performance can be marked up further when taking sectionals into account and a subsequent 3 lb rise probably underestimates him, while he should also be suited by this longer trip.
