Walk Away Harry has shaped well on a couple of occasions over hurdles this season, including at Cork last month when he kept on nicely under a hands-and-heels ride to finish third. It's worth remembering that he showed useful form when winning a competitive and good-quality maiden bumper at this meeting last year and the ability he showed there suggests that an opening handicap mark of 113 could be lenient. He remains unexposed after only four starts over hurdles, while the application of a tongue tie for the first time could also help bring about a bigger effort.

