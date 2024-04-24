Special Dragon didn't show much in three starts in novice hurdles but, following a breathing operation, she shaped really well in a first-time hood when runner-up on her handicap debut at Market Rasen last month. Special Dragon was unable to get on terms with another unexposed sort who secured first run in a steadily-run race but she kept on nicely and did well to pull clear of the remainder. That form has been boosted by the winner and the fourth both scoring next time out and Special Dragon still looks well treated following a 4 lb rise in the weights, particularly with more still to offer.

