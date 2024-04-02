Closely related to the useful two-year-old winner Goldspur (by Dubawi), Juneberry provided plenty of encouragement when a two-and-three-quarter-length sixth of 12 to Secret Satire in a minor event at Lingfield on debut, not knocked about late on. Representing an in-form stable, and sure to progress from that initial experience, the longer trip here should suit Juneberry whose own dam won the Lancashire Oaks, and this ‘Horse In Focus’ should prove hard to beat from her low draw.

