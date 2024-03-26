Elle Est Beau shaped well when third on her handicap debut over two and a half miles at Sandown in December, leaving the impression that a steadily-run race at that trip didn't see her to best effect. She confirmed that promise back over the same course and distance the following month, responding well to her rider's urgings and looking set to score only to crash out at the final flight. Elle Est Beau has stamina to prove up in trip but she's stoutly bred - her unraced dam is a close relation to Grand National winner Many Clouds - and looks well treated off just a 2 lb higher mark than last time.

