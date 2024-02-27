The latest selection based on Timeform Flags has been published. Check it out here.
Catch Him Derry showed run-by-run improvement in novice hurdles and he took another step forward to reward good support when upped a mile in trip on his handicap debut at Southwell last month. Catch Him Derry was held up in a race run at a steady gallop but he was able to overcome that disadvantage, scoring by three-quarters of a length from a subsequent winner with the pair pulling clear (the fourth also won next time). Catch Him Derry remains unexposed as a stayer and he still looks well treated following a 6 lb rise in the weights.
