Le Grand Lion is a lightly-raced eight-year-old who opened his account over hurdles at Huntingdon in December 2021 but hasn’t been seen since finishing down the field over fences the following spring. However, he returns from that lengthy absence at a time when Ben Pauling’s stable is in red-hot form, as shown by the yard’s treble at Ascot on Saturday – one of those successful after a long time off, incidentally - which took the yard's monthly total to eight. The handicapper has dropped Le Grand Lion 7 lb since his last run and he looks worth a chance with Harry Cobden in the saddle.

Timeform have eight premium ‘Flags’ which quickly and simply identify a horse of interest with the help of handy graphics and symbols. Learn more about Flags here .

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.