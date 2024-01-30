Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Audio & Video
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results icon
Football Fixtures And Results icon
Racecards Icon
racing icon|
Racing
Racecards
Fast Results
Tips
Features
Full Results
Race Replays
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
Flagged Up2

Timeform Flagged Up selection for Wednesday's racing

By Timeform
18:28 · TUE January 30, 2024

The latest selection based on Timeform Flags has been published. Check it out here.

Al Marmar - 17:30 Kempton

Flags: Horse In Focus, Hot Trainer, Top-Rated

Al Marmar took advantage of a falling mark in fine style at Chelmsford ten days ago, delivering an impressive turn of foot to quicken three and a quarter lengths clear. Al Marmar did well to put so much distance between himself and his rivals in a race run at just a steady pace and a 5 lb penalty should not be enough to stop him following up given the strength of some of his previous form. He's 7 lb clear of his nearest rivals on Timeform's weight-adjusted rivals, while the continued good form of the Stuart Williams yard is also in his favour.

What are the Flags?

Timeform have eight premium ‘Flags’ which quickly and simply identify a horse of interest with the help of handy graphics and symbols. Learn more about Flags here.

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Sporting Life
My Stable
Follow and track your favourite Horses, Jockeys and Trainers. Never miss a race with automated alerts.
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Click HERE for more information

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING