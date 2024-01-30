Al Marmar took advantage of a falling mark in fine style at Chelmsford ten days ago, delivering an impressive turn of foot to quicken three and a quarter lengths clear. Al Marmar did well to put so much distance between himself and his rivals in a race run at just a steady pace and a 5 lb penalty should not be enough to stop him following up given the strength of some of his previous form. He's 7 lb clear of his nearest rivals on Timeform's weight-adjusted rivals, while the continued good form of the Stuart Williams yard is also in his favour.

Timeform have eight premium ‘Flags’ which quickly and simply identify a horse of interest with the help of handy graphics and symbols. Learn more about Flags here .

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.