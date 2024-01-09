Townhill shaped promisingly after eight months off when finishing third at Exeter last time, rallying well from two out to pass the post only four lengths behind the winner. Still unexposed after just five runs over hurdles, Townhill will be suited by the return to three miles today and looks to hold solid claims with that reappearance run under his belt, especially if the addition of cheekpieces can eke out a bit more improvement. Incidentally, the in-form Tom Lacey (62% of horses running to form) has a good record with hurdlers running in first-time headgear, showing a profit of £15.37 to a £1 level stake.

