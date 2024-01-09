Sporting Life
Flagged Up2

Timeform Flagged Up selection for Wednesday's racing

By Timeform
15:53 · TUE January 09, 2024

The latest selection based on Timeform Flags has been published. Check it out here.

Townhill - 12:20 Doncaster

Flags: Horse In Focus, Timeform Top Rated, Hot Trainer

Townhill shaped promisingly after eight months off when finishing third at Exeter last time, rallying well from two out to pass the post only four lengths behind the winner. Still unexposed after just five runs over hurdles, Townhill will be suited by the return to three miles today and looks to hold solid claims with that reappearance run under his belt, especially if the addition of cheekpieces can eke out a bit more improvement. Incidentally, the in-form Tom Lacey (62% of horses running to form) has a good record with hurdlers running in first-time headgear, showing a profit of £15.37 to a £1 level stake.

What are the Flags?

Timeform have eight premium ‘Flags’ which quickly and simply identify a horse of interest with the help of handy graphics and symbols. Learn more about Flags here.

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

