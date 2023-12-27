Boothill won the Wayward Lad Novices’ Chase on this card twelve months ago and must have a good chance of another course-and-distance win in the Desert Orchid Chase which is run as a limited handicap for the first time this year. Last year’s winner Editeur du Gite is in the field again but carries top weight and has no easy task against Boothill who has returned in top form with a couple of wins in hot handicaps at Ascot last month. He was winning the second of those, the Hurst Park Handicap Chase, for the second year running, left in front at the last and keeping on to beat Frere d’Armes by half a length. The likeable Boothill is a high-class chaser now, and a 3 lb rise for his latest win shouldn’t be enough to prevent him completing a hat-trick for his trainer Harry Fry whose stable was in good form going into the Christmas period.