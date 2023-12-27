The latest selection based on Timeform Flags has been published. Check it out here.
Flags: Hot Trainer, Top Rated
Boothill won the Wayward Lad Novices’ Chase on this card twelve months ago and must have a good chance of another course-and-distance win in the Desert Orchid Chase which is run as a limited handicap for the first time this year. Last year’s winner Editeur du Gite is in the field again but carries top weight and has no easy task against Boothill who has returned in top form with a couple of wins in hot handicaps at Ascot last month. He was winning the second of those, the Hurst Park Handicap Chase, for the second year running, left in front at the last and keeping on to beat Frere d’Armes by half a length. The likeable Boothill is a high-class chaser now, and a 3 lb rise for his latest win shouldn’t be enough to prevent him completing a hat-trick for his trainer Harry Fry whose stable was in good form going into the Christmas period.
Timeform have eight premium ‘Flags’ which quickly and simply identify a horse of interest with the help of handy graphics and symbols. Learn more about Flags here.
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.