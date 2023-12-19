Sporting Life
Flagged Up2

Timeform Flagged Up selection for Wednesday's racing

By Timeform
16:40 · TUE December 19, 2023

The latest selection based on Timeform Flags has been published. Check it out here.

Hecouldbetheone - 15:10 Newbury

Flags: Horse In Focus

Hecouldbetheone missed all of last season but he wasn't disgraced when fifth on his return over hurdles at Plumpton last month and he then offered plenty of promise over this course and distance on his chasing debut a few weeks ago, shaping much better than a 12-length fifth might suggest. That was a strong-looking novice handicap chase but Hecouldbetheone proved competitive, jumping boldly and travelling with enthusiasm at the head of affairs. He was headed shortly after the second-last but was sticking to his task and only around two lengths down until stumbling after the last. That exaggerated the distance he was beaten and he appeals as a potentially well-treated horse off a 2 lb lower mark, while he's facing a lesser calibre of rival this time.

What are the Flags?

Timeform have eight premium ‘Flags’ which quickly and simply identify a horse of interest with the help of handy graphics and symbols. Learn more about Flags here.

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

