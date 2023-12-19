Hecouldbetheone missed all of last season but he wasn't disgraced when fifth on his return over hurdles at Plumpton last month and he then offered plenty of promise over this course and distance on his chasing debut a few weeks ago, shaping much better than a 12-length fifth might suggest. That was a strong-looking novice handicap chase but Hecouldbetheone proved competitive, jumping boldly and travelling with enthusiasm at the head of affairs. He was headed shortly after the second-last but was sticking to his task and only around two lengths down until stumbling after the last. That exaggerated the distance he was beaten and he appeals as a potentially well-treated horse off a 2 lb lower mark, while he's facing a lesser calibre of rival this time.

