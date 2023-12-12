Gloves shaped with plenty of promise when filling the runner-up spot at Southwell last time, passing the post just half a length behind the winner and doing very well under the circumstances to get so close after yet another tardy start had left her in a poor position. She clearly relished the step up to six furlongs, recording a notably fast closing sectional as she surged home to take second in the final 100 yards. She is only 3lb higher in the weights today and still looks a well-handicapped filly if the addition of cheekpieces for the first time can make a difference at the start (usually slowly away).

