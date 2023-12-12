Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Audio & Video
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results icon
Football Fixtures And Results icon
Racecards Icon
racing icon|
Racing
Racecards
Fast Results
Tips
Features
Full Results
Race Replays
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
Flagged Up2

Timeform Flagged Up selection for Wednesday's racing

By Timeform
15:49 · TUE December 12, 2023

The latest selection based on Timeform Flags has been published. Check it out here.

Gloves - 12:30 Lingfield

Flags: Horse In Focus, Sectional

Gloves shaped with plenty of promise when filling the runner-up spot at Southwell last time, passing the post just half a length behind the winner and doing very well under the circumstances to get so close after yet another tardy start had left her in a poor position. She clearly relished the step up to six furlongs, recording a notably fast closing sectional as she surged home to take second in the final 100 yards. She is only 3lb higher in the weights today and still looks a well-handicapped filly if the addition of cheekpieces for the first time can make a difference at the start (usually slowly away).

What are the Flags?

Timeform have eight premium ‘Flags’ which quickly and simply identify a horse of interest with the help of handy graphics and symbols. Learn more about Flags here.

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Sporting Life
My Stable
Follow and track your favourite Horses, Jockeys and Trainers. Never miss a race with automated alerts.
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Click HERE for more information

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING