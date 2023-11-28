Sporting Life
Flagged Up2

Timeform Flagged Up selection for Wednesday's racing

By Timeform
15:58 · TUE November 28, 2023

The latest selection based on Timeform Flags has been published. Check it out here.

Hipop des Ongrais - 15:10 Hereford

Flags: Horse In Focus, Timeform Top Rated

Hipop des Ongrais was well on top at the finish when making a successful return to action at Fontwell in October, hitting the front before the last and always doing enough from there to win by two and three-quarter lengths. That is proving strong form (runner-up has won both his subsequent starts) and Hipop des Ongrais remains one to be interested in from a 7lb higher mark. Still only a six-year-old, he seems to have strengthened up over the summer and could be the type to kick on again now that he's rediscovered the winning habit.

What are the Flags?

Timeform have eight premium ‘Flags’ which quickly and simply identify a horse of interest with the help of handy graphics and symbols. Learn more about Flags here.

