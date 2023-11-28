Hipop des Ongrais was well on top at the finish when making a successful return to action at Fontwell in October, hitting the front before the last and always doing enough from there to win by two and three-quarter lengths. That is proving strong form (runner-up has won both his subsequent starts) and Hipop des Ongrais remains one to be interested in from a 7lb higher mark. Still only a six-year-old, he seems to have strengthened up over the summer and could be the type to kick on again now that he's rediscovered the winning habit.

