Flag: Horse In Focus, Top Rated
Enola Grey won a nursery from a BHA mark of 72 at Pontefract last season, but she has fallen down the weights this year, and very much caught the eye on her debut for Gemma Tutty over a mile at Newcastle last week. She was very slowly away but latched on to the back of the main group three furlongs out, making good headway after and keeping on well in the final furlong to finish second, beaten half a length. Enola Grey has never blown the start before, so hopefully that is a one-off, and she looks very well handicapped from the same mark, which is 6 lb lower than her last winning one.
