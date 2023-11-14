The latest selection based on Timeform Flags has been published. Check it out here.
Flags: Horse In Focus, Hot Trainer, Sectional, Top Rated
There are several interesting newcomers on show, but Matsuri shaped with plenty of promise on his debut when runner-up in heavy ground at Salisbury last month, and it will take an above-average type to lower his colours. He was a very expensive purchase as a yearling (700,000 guineas) who is from a smart family, and he came from much further back than the others who filled the frame on that occasion, rallying well in the closing stages and only just failing to reach the winner. Matsuri could hardly be in better hands and looks a sure-fire improver now, while his debut performance can be marked up further when taking sectionals into account, too.
Timeform have eight premium ‘Flags’ which quickly and simply identify a horse of interest with the help of handy graphics and symbols. Learn more about Flags here.
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.