There are several interesting newcomers on show, but Matsuri shaped with plenty of promise on his debut when runner-up in heavy ground at Salisbury last month, and it will take an above-average type to lower his colours. He was a very expensive purchase as a yearling (700,000 guineas) who is from a smart family, and he came from much further back than the others who filled the frame on that occasion, rallying well in the closing stages and only just failing to reach the winner. Matsuri could hardly be in better hands and looks a sure-fire improver now, while his debut performance can be marked up further when taking sectionals into account, too.